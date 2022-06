A 60-year-old Joliet man and a 33-year-old Joliet woman have both been arrested in connection to a disturbance at a local truck stop on Monday morning. It was at 12:23am that Joliet police were called to the Pilot Travel Center for a disturbance. Officers learned that 60-year-old Derek Creal was in an argument with his girlfriend, 33- Samantha Saucedo-Chavez. Saucedo-Chavez had been throwing items out of Creal’s vehicle onto the ground and cursing at truck stop employees. She was placed into custody without incident stemming from the disturbance.

2 DAYS AGO