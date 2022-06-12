Mushu – lost Cat in Espoo, FI, 02650

MIAMI – As many families have been feeling the pinch of inflation prices in their households, their beloved furry friends can be affected too.It was a need that Gil Zepeda, who works for the nonprofit Farm Share, noticed at their food distributions. "We began to get reports that, at times, people had to return their pets to the shelters, or they were not able to feed their pets the same way they were in the past," he explained. "And the pets were suffering because of it."He said it started during the pandemic, but the need has only increased. To the...

