4027 16 St South

Affordable Gem in Fantastic Charm City! - Room 2 - Property Id: 894704. A beautiful home once used as a commercial space newly renovated with 2.5 baths! Nestled in beautiful and quiet southwest Baltimore, this is truly a great find at a great price! We are less than 5 minutes from the University of Maryland's School of Medicine campus, 10 minutes from Downtown Baltimore and about 12 minutes from Federal Hill by car. The historic Hollins Market is located right across the street from our property along with a plethora of locally owned businesses within feet of the neighborhood. This property is being rented out by the room where occupants share the common areas. This current listing is viewing Room 2, located on the second floor. Rent is $800 monthly for this room. Contact us now to schedule a viewing!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO