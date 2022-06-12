ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale Park, MD

5610 54th Ave.

 3 days ago

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a...

1742 Theale Way

Stunning fully updated townhome in sought after Villages of Dorchester - Stunning fully updated townhome in sought after Villages of Dorchester with a 2 car garage. The first level offers a perfect home office space with french doors. The second level is a fantastic open concept with gleaming hardwood floors, massive kitchen/family/dining area with a center island with upgraded granite counters, double wall over, gas cooktop, and miles of cabinet space. The master suite has a renovated high end luxury bath with separate shower and tub and double vanity. The additional 2 bedrooms are generous and the guest bath has also been fully renovated with beautiful tile work. Enjoy a summer BBQ on your deck! This home is tenant occupied and requires 24 hours notice, NO EXCEPTIONS! The current lease is over 7/31, so a new lease can begin 8/8 at the earliest.
HANOVER, MD
1911 Ramsay Street

1911 Ramsay - Great 2 Bedroom House! - This spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath house has a great layout, tall ceilings, and a mud room!. The recently renovated, eat-in kitchen can be the heart of the home!. Must see!. Call the office for an appointment!. Location. 1911 Ramsay Street, Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, MD
3415 Dent Place, NW

Charming Georgetown Row home with 3bdr 1.5 bath, Fireplace and Garden - Charming Georgetown row home with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath. Features a deep garden with a country-like setting. The living room with fireplace, kitchen, powder room, and dining room opens to the lush treed backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, dry basement for storage, and washer/dryer. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant pays for utilities. 2 blocks to Wisconsin and 3 blocks to Georgetown University and Hospital. . Application fee $77, Security deposit, and one-time pet fee additional. Multi-year lease welcomed a 12-month lease minimum.
WASHINGTON, DC
2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102

: Fabulous Upper Georgetown Apartment :: - Stunning one bedroom flooded with light showcases impressive living spaces! Located in middle of iconic Georgetown and Glover Park neighborhoods, this home features a great floor plan, modern kitchen and bath, spacious bedroom with great closet space, and a balcony that overlooks the observatory circle with tree-top views! The building features zen-like outdoor spaces for residents' enjoyment. Located in a fantastic location and within walking distance to numerous restaurants, shops, cultural attractions, transportation and so much more! Truly the best of city living and not to be missed!
WISCONSIN STATE
5 N Carey Street

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
3146 Buena Vista Ter. SE

3 Bedroom in the heart of the city - This 3 bedroom provides a convenient location and quality living in the city with easy access to main roads and highways. It comes with a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. There is a laundry facility located on the lower level. Tenant pays gas and electric.
WASHINGTON, DC
36 S Carrollton Ave

Affordable Gem in Fantastic Charm City! - Room 2 - Property Id: 894704. A beautiful home once used as a commercial space newly renovated with 2.5 baths! Nestled in beautiful and quiet southwest Baltimore, this is truly a great find at a great price! We are less than 5 minutes from the University of Maryland's School of Medicine campus, 10 minutes from Downtown Baltimore and about 12 minutes from Federal Hill by car. The historic Hollins Market is located right across the street from our property along with a plethora of locally owned businesses within feet of the neighborhood. This property is being rented out by the room where occupants share the common areas. This current listing is viewing Room 2, located on the second floor. Rent is $800 monthly for this room. Contact us now to schedule a viewing!
BALTIMORE, MD
707 Nottingham Road

1 Bedroom Coming Soon! - This one-bedroom apartment will be available in approximately 1 month. It has wonderful upgrades and lots of space. The balcony is great for relaxing! The price is right so get in before it gets gone. Unit can not be seen at the moment. Must pass...
BALTIMORE, MD

