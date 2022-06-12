5610 54th Ave.

Charming Georgetown Row home with 3bdr 1.5 bath, Fireplace and Garden - Charming Georgetown row home with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath. Features a deep garden with a country-like setting. The living room with fireplace, kitchen, powder room, and dining room opens to the lush treed backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, dry basement for storage, and washer/dryer. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant pays for utilities. 2 blocks to Wisconsin and 3 blocks to Georgetown University and Hospital. . Application fee $77, Security deposit, and one-time pet fee additional. Multi-year lease welcomed a 12-month lease minimum.
