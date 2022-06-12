ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

113 Wilmington Place South East

By in Apartments, Houses
themunchonline.com
 3 days ago

113 Wilmington Place South East, Washington DC, DC. Hoping to find a...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

3415 Dent Place, NW

Charming Georgetown Row home with 3bdr 1.5 bath, Fireplace and Garden - Charming Georgetown row home with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath. Features a deep garden with a country-like setting. The living room with fireplace, kitchen, powder room, and dining room opens to the lush treed backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, dry basement for storage, and washer/dryer. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant pays for utilities. 2 blocks to Wisconsin and 3 blocks to Georgetown University and Hospital. . Application fee $77, Security deposit, and one-time pet fee additional. Multi-year lease welcomed a 12-month lease minimum.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

2141 Wisconsin Ave. NW #102

: Fabulous Upper Georgetown Apartment :: - Stunning one bedroom flooded with light showcases impressive living spaces! Located in middle of iconic Georgetown and Glover Park neighborhoods, this home features a great floor plan, modern kitchen and bath, spacious bedroom with great closet space, and a balcony that overlooks the observatory circle with tree-top views! The building features zen-like outdoor spaces for residents' enjoyment. Located in a fantastic location and within walking distance to numerous restaurants, shops, cultural attractions, transportation and so much more! Truly the best of city living and not to be missed!
WISCONSIN STATE
themunchonline.com

3146 Buena Vista Ter. SE

3 Bedroom in the heart of the city - This 3 bedroom provides a convenient location and quality living in the city with easy access to main roads and highways. It comes with a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. There is a laundry facility located on the lower level. Tenant pays gas and electric.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

36 S Carrollton Ave

Affordable Gem in Fantastic Charm City! - Room 2 - Property Id: 894704. A beautiful home once used as a commercial space newly renovated with 2.5 baths! Nestled in beautiful and quiet southwest Baltimore, this is truly a great find at a great price! We are less than 5 minutes from the University of Maryland's School of Medicine campus, 10 minutes from Downtown Baltimore and about 12 minutes from Federal Hill by car. The historic Hollins Market is located right across the street from our property along with a plethora of locally owned businesses within feet of the neighborhood. This property is being rented out by the room where occupants share the common areas. This current listing is viewing Room 2, located on the second floor. Rent is $800 monthly for this room. Contact us now to schedule a viewing!
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Business
Wilmington, DE
Real Estate
WUSA9

Juneteenth Weekend Guide: Ways to celebrate in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Juneteenth is this weekend and many across the country will be celebrating the holiday. For some historical context, Juneteenth represents the day when enslaved people were informed in Galveston, Texas by Union General Gordon Granger that the Civil War ended and that they were free on June 19, 1865, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

5 N Carey Street

Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a summer home to get through the summer (and maybe longer). Five bedroom, four... Learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

707 Nottingham Road

1 Bedroom Coming Soon! - This one-bedroom apartment will be available in approximately 1 month. It has wonderful upgrades and lots of space. The balcony is great for relaxing! The price is right so get in before it gets gone. Unit can not be seen at the moment. Must pass...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Changes proposed for Franconia-Springfield Metro station

Changes are proposed for the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, and Metro wants to know what you think about them. The changes include three new bus bays and a layover facility. The pickup/drop off area would be eliminated and sections of the road near the station would be reconfigured, as well as access to entrances to the parking garage.
FRANCONIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Home#Washington Dc#Description Unit Type#Location#Dc Address
alxnow.com

Arlington leather repair shop Best Foot Forward moving to Bradlee Shopping Center

After twenty years in Pentagon Row, family-owned leatherworking shop Best Foot Forward is moving to the Bradlee Shopping Center in Alexandria early next month. Victoria Lopez, operations manager at Best Foot Forward and daughter of the shop’s founder Wilfred Lopez, said they are planning on moving to the new Bradlee location sometime in early July.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Bear spotted around Belle Haven, crossing GW Parkway

Possibly to find an easy meal or explore its landscape after a winter hibernation, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. A bear was sighted in the Belle Haven area on Thursday (June 9), and one Nextdoor user snapped some photos of it crossing George Washington Memorial Parkway near Belle View Boulevard, not too far from the Mount Vernon Trail.
BELLE HAVEN, VA
NBC Washington

Gas Station Accused of Raising Price During Church Gas Giveaway

Eleven churches in Prince George's County teamed up to give away $25,000 in gas to the community at four gas stations across the county over the weekend, but one of those stations is accused of taking advantage of the effort. Cars lined the side of Ritchie Road Saturday morning waiting...
FORESTVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
restaurantclicks.com

The Must Try Restaurants in D.C. for Breakfast

Breakfast is an absolute favorite meal of many, especially for Washington, D.C. residents. Nothing compares to a good cup of coffee with scrambled eggs while gathering with friends before work, or alone while working from home. Thankfully, D.C. offers a plethora of restaurants that not only offer breakfast on the...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Where did all the planet aid donation bins go?”

Where did all the planet aid donation bins in the city go? Went to my usual spots to donate some clothing and they are all gone. There was one at school without walls @francis Stevens @ N and 24th in west end. And the windmere @ harrow gate apts on...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Meet the candidates for DC mayor: Rodney ‘Red’ Grant

Rodney “Red” Grant is a D.C.-born comedian and executive turned politician, and he has his eye set on Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office. Grant is running as an independent and won’t be on the June 21 primary ballot. Grant spoke with WTOP’s Mike Murillo about the issues...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 shootings on Minnesota Avenue in DC reported hours apart

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred just hours apart on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. The first shooting happened in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Israel Mattocks suffering from a gunshot wound. Mattocks later died from his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy