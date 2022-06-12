Listen to your favorite “Dance Hits” this weekend!

REGIONAL—Arborvitae means “tree of life” in Latin, but across the region, the coniferous species is dying out in record numbers. Commonly sold and planted in yards throughout the United States, arborvitae is a variety of evergreen that is especially susceptible to so-called “winter burn,” a phenomenon that has left many evergreens in N’West Iowa brown, dried up and — in many cases — beyond saving.
SANBORN—God’s been good to Marion “Jay” Jaycox of Sanborn, who celebrated his 100th birthday with a community shindig Sunday, June 5, at the restaurant he helped found decades ago. Jay’s Restaurant & Lounge was standing room only throughout much of the afternoon due to the countless...
SIBLEY—Want to grab a quick lunch while supporting a local cause? That option became easier with this month’s reopening of the Sibley Super Foods Burger Barn. On Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the summer, area organizations will be manning the grill and preparing a meal of a hamburger or cheeseburger, along with chips and a drink. A second meat option is normally offered, such as a brat patty or rib patty.
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– It has been nearly a month since the fate of Allison Decker was turned over to a judge following a multiple day murder trial, but the verdict is expected to be announced next week. Online court records show a reading of the verdict against Decker,...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Earlier this week, cities across the world celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day giving a chance for the public to continue showing support for those who have won their battle with cancer. Even though there is a designated day of recognition, Spencer Hospital’s Abben Cancer Center offers...
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO.com) — It was so hot Sunday that U.S. Highway 75 buckled 1 mile south of Sioux Center, Iowa. That’s according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. They said yesterday evening that traffic was down to one lane where the road buckled.
Milford, IA (KICD)– The non-profit Spirit of Okoboji group is putting together a written offer to purchase the Milford airport for a 225 acre residential development and youth sports complex. Tim Kinnetz said they won’t continue to spend money on the project until they know the property is locked down.
Paullina, IA (KICD)– Residents of Paullina will likely notice a large police and emergency services presence at South O’Brien High School Wednesday afternoon but it is all a drill. The High Risk Entry and Arrest team is planning to bring equipment and members to a training happening on...
This afternoon , The American Legion Riders met at O’Toole Park in Le Mars. During this meeting they presented checks to 3 veterans with service dogs in the amount of $500 each to help with the costs of taking care of their dogs.
HARRIS—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 9:05 a.m. Thursday, June 9, in Harris. Seventeen-year-old Ethan Michael Nelson of Lake Park was driving south on Wilson Avenue when he fell asleep and his 2002 Dodge Dakota crossed the centerline, colliding with a northbound 2016 Ram 3500 pickup driven by 41-year-old Kimberly Dawn Oakland of Ocheyedan, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Hartley, Iowa — Recently, it was announced that the medical clinic in Hartley will soon change affiliations from MercyOne to Spencer Hospital/Avera. Now, the name of the new provider there has been announced. According to Spencer Hospital officials, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Jamie Billings will serve as the primary...
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– Two area school districts are among the recipients of a new teacher and paraeducator apprenticeship program through the state. Cherokee and Storm Lake Schools will each receive more than six million dollars to assist with the hiring of new teachers helping will in a number of open spots.
A SPENCER, IOWA MAN WHO ILLEGALLY POSSESSED GUNS, ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON. 41-YEAR-OLD DEMETRIUS WRIGHT RECEIVED THE 96 MONTH PRISON TERM AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO BEING A PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM. PROSECUTORS SAY WRIGHT POSSESSED A GLOCK .22...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of a pickup truck on a road in southwest Minnesota. The crash occurred around 7:45 am on Highway 60 in Bingham Lake, near Windom.
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A sentencing date has been set for one of two people charged in the 2020 death of Angel Bastman at her home in Lake Park. Justice Berntson was originally charged with first degree murder in the case but pleaded down to second degree as part of an agreement with the state to testify against Allison Decker when she went to trial last month.
HARRIS—A 51-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, June 12, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Dalen stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Honda Pilot for erratic driving on Highway 9 about two miles southeast of Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
