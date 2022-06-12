Listen to your favorite “Dance Hits” this weekend!

REGIONAL—Arborvitae means “tree of life” in Latin, but across the region, the coniferous species is dying out in record numbers. Commonly sold and planted in yards throughout the United States, arborvitae is a variety of evergreen that is especially susceptible to so-called “winter burn,” a phenomenon that has left many evergreens in N’West Iowa brown, dried up and — in many cases — beyond saving.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO