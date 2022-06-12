ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

10 of the Best Fort Myers Beach Rentals Available for Your Summer Vacation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Myers Beach is a lovely tourist destination for spring breakers, snowbirds, and family summer vacations. We just visited Fort Myers with our little ones and had a blast. The beach is situated in Lee County, Florida, on Estero Island. With a little over 5,500 people, according to the 2020 US...

travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Cape Coral With Family

If you want to plan a trip to Southwest Florida with your family, there are many things to do in Cape Coral. From beachcombing to art galleries and waterparks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can visit the Cape Coral Historical Society & Museum, which traces the history of the city. There are also numerous places to go kayaking, with kayak routes to the Matlacha Pass Aquatic Preserve.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

That moment a switch flipped and downtown Fort Myers became cool

Downtown Fort Myers’ arduous 40-year climb from a scene of boarded-up storefronts and deserted streets to a destination dotted with restaurants, hotels, apartments and condos is near its zenith. The finished product is only a few years away. “If the economy doesn’t derail us, it should be less than...
FORT MYERS, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Summer Wellness at The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort

This summer, self-care and relaxation are of utmost importance. In the spirit of warm weather wellness, The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort launched a Summer Spa Series featuring an array of exciting events and initiatives open to hotel guests and locals alike. To spread kindness this month, The Spa...
NAPLES, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Geis Companies building on large SWFL lot

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, developers across Southwest Florida are raising new buildings and homes. Geis Companies is pretty busy in Southwest Florida, especially near I-75 and Alico Rd. One lot there will become two, 250,000 square-foot warehouses. For comparison, that’s big enough to fit five Home Depot stores inside.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Flooding fills neighborhood in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — When you drive through Bayshore Village in North Fort Myers you’ll see mostly dry streets – until you turn towards the back of the park. Neighbors along Placid Point Drive say they’ve been dealing with standing water for six days and there is no sign of it going anywhere.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Togarashi Opens in Downtown Naples

For years, authentic Japanese ramen was underrepresented in Naples. The trailblazer in town was Namba, which features three versions of tonkotsu-based ramen, as well as a vegan alternative. While some may remember it as a staple of their impoverished student days, authentic Japanese ramen is a dish that rises to the level of fine art, with traditional tonkotsu (pork) broth taking up to 12 hours to cook.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Frantz EyeCare settles into new headquarters near Alico Road, I-75

When Dr. Jonathan Frantz established his Southwest Florida eye care practice in 1994, he did so with just three employees. Now, 28 years later, Frantz has 228 employees, including 16 surgeons. They work out of eight offices—three in Lee County, three in Collier and two in Charlotte. This includes the new, multi-million-dollar headquarters on the southwest corner of Interstate 75 and Alico Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lifeguards wanted at a Naples pool closed due to shortages

River Park in Naples as of Sunday will be closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages. Finding lifeguards feels a lot like treading water. Park Manager, Mercedes Puente said, “It’s definitely very hard to find staffing or kids that want to get certified and get into this profession.”. Lifeguards...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Colonial Boulevard property sells for $3.75 million

MPG Colonial purchased a 213,226-square-foot vacant lot at 2975 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers from Amtel Group of Florida Inc. for $3.75 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

NCH, Encompass Health to own and operate new rehabilitation hospital in Collier

Encompass Health Corp. and NCH Healthcare System announced Wednesday the intention to enter into a joint venture to operate a 50-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Collier County. Recently, the Board of Directors of NCH Healthcare System approved its investment in this collaboration with Encompass Health. The hospital is currently...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers two-way conversion causes driver confusion

Crews will begin converting Palm Beach Blvd. in downtown Fort Myers into a two-way road Monday evening. There’s a lot of change in the works which will require drivers to break old habits. The intersection at Palm Beach Blvd. and Seaboard St. has traffic going straight through the intersection toward downtown. And, for the first time allowing drivers to go left.
FORT MYERS, FL

