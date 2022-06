Through the help of a viral TikTok video, a struggling local business in Salt Lake City was saved after nearly shutting down for good. Nico’s Mexican Restaurant located on North Temple is a family business known for its enchiladas, tacos, and other Mexican meals. The restaurant has been going strong for almost a full decade but like other small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic nearly made them close their doors.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO