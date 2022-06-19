Viejas Concerts in the Park

Grunion Runs are predicted to occur during the late evening hours (generally after 10 pm and before 1 am), following the nocturnal high tide, June 23 through June 30. The small, silvery grunion tend to spawn on wide, gently sloping beaches such as Silver Strand, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla Shores, and Del Mar. Open season for grunion starts in June, and from then until the end of summer, the fish can be collected in reasonable numbers using the hands only (fishing licence needed for persons 16 years of age and older). For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Ocean/Grunion.
