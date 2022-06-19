ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, CA

Viejas Concerts in the Park

eastcountymagazine.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 12, 2022 (Alpine) – Viejas Casino & Resort has some hot summer nights entertainment lined...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

osidenews.com

OCEANSIDE: ‘Animal Kingdom’ exclusive screening June 22

Supported by Visit Oceanside, the event will take place at the Star Theatre, 402 N. Coast Highway. The sixth and final season of the explosive family crime drama is currently running on TNT with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. followed by Red Carpet arrivals...
OCEANSIDE, CA
City
Alpine, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: COLORFUL CLOUDS

June 22, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – They may look like impressionist paintings, but they’re clouds over East County taken by Robert Gehr in El Cajon today. The colorful palette of clouds may be due to unusual weather conditions from a tropical storm, or perhaps tinged by smoke from small brush fires in our region including one ignited by lightning. Either way, they’re beautiful to behold.
SAN DIEGO, CA
PLANetizen

Waterfront Wonder: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego

First opened in the summer of 2021, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is an architectural gem on the edge of San Diego Bay. Years in the making, the venue is the fulfillment of a long-time civic desire to have a state-of-the-art concert venue that elevates the experience of live music while also serving as a dynamic public space for all of San Diego. Development of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park was made possible by an agreement between the San Diego Symphony and the Unified Port of San Diego. Managed and programmed by the Symphony, the site offers a venue where culture and nature intersect, where music and a restored park are combined to give residents and visitors a unique gathering place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
momswhothink.com

8 Awesome Day Trips From San Diego

8 Awesome Day Trips From San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Billy Currington
San Diego weekly Reader

She & Him: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off, Rosarito Street Food Tour

Occasional actress Zooey Deschanel channels her rock and roll muse with guitarist and producer M. Ward in a duo they call She & Him. Singer Deschanel plays piano and ukulele on their 2008 debut full-length Volume One. Their current Melt Away Tour is being launched to promote their seventh album, which pays tribute to Beach Boys songwriter Brian Wilson (whose 2015 LP No Pier Pressure showcases the duo on vocals).
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Here Are All of the San Diego 4th of July Fireworks Locations For 2022

CAMP PENDLETON - Del Mar Beach. This fireworks show will take place at Del Mar Beach which is part of the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Anyone with active military I.D. is welcome to attend. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.This fireworks show will be synchronized to a custom music soundtrack heard only on Star 94.1 FM.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#New Wave Music#Dance#Viejas Casino Resort#Latino
northcountydailystar.com

San Diego Scottish Highland Games at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista this Weekend

Vista, CA, June — It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since we’ve seen you last. But this year, Scotland is BACK! Join us for the San Diego Scottish Highland Games Saturday June 25 – Sunday June 26, at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista, CA, 9am-5pm both days. Tickets can be purchased at the gates, and range from $5-$15, with a discount for senior citizens, and military members.
VISTA, CA
Coast News

Oceanside’s Banana Dang Coffee is a vibe

Where: Banana Dang Coffee, 115 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA, 92054. Open: Daily 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. What: Super Monkey Blend batch brew (Colombia + Guatemala) Price: $2.85 (with the bring your own cup discount) What I’m listening to: Wolf Parade, “I’ll Believe in Anything”
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Photos: Father's Day Car Show in Mission Beach

San Diego families celebrated dads at the annual Cruise to Belmont "Father’s Day Car Show" in Mission Beach. The free event featured more than 100 classic cars, including muscle cars, vintage vehicles, and custom-made hot rods. Attendees enjoyed a live band while checking out the rides on a sunny Sunday near the beach.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

If You Liked Yesterday's Light Show, San Diego is in for More Wild Weather

Got pictures or videos of lightning strikes? Share them with NBC 7 by emailing them to isee@nbcsandiego.com. Tuesday's weather took San Diegans through a kaleidoscope of color as the skies changed from typical clear and sunny to perfect "cotton candy" skies, only to end the evening with flashes of light. And, the wild weather isn't done yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Country Music
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
osidenews.com

North Coast-based Urban Plates launches new menu items

Solana Beach CA— For the first time in its 11-year history, Urban Plates, the chef-driven, fast-casual San Diego-based restaurant chain, has unveiled a new cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and herb seasoned fries to its menu of made-from-scratch meals at affordable prices. The newest offerings — a flavorful slice of classic...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

June – good month for grunion

Grunion Runs are predicted to occur during the late evening hours (generally after 10 pm and before 1 am), following the nocturnal high tide, June 23 through June 30. The small, silvery grunion tend to spawn on wide, gently sloping beaches such as Silver Strand, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla Shores, and Del Mar. Open season for grunion starts in June, and from then until the end of summer, the fish can be collected in reasonable numbers using the hands only (fishing licence needed for persons 16 years of age and older). For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Ocean/Grunion.
SAN DIEGO, CA

