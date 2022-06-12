ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Rieley seeks re-election to Sussex council

By Ron MacArthur
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSussex County Councilman John Rieley is getting his campaign for the District 5 seat into full gear. He will face Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, in the Sept. 13 Republican primary. Because of redistricting, District 5 boundaries are essentially new. The old...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 1

Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 6/15/22

The 66th annual DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game will be played Friday, June 17, at the University of Delaware. The football game showcases Hand-in-Hand Buddies – children and young adults with intellectual disabilities – and Delaware’s finest high school students who participate as football players, cheerleaders, band members and school ambassadors.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/14/22

A local chapter of Prime Timers, a social group for single and coupled gay men, is forming in Southern Delaware. Its first gathering will be a happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, at Shrimpy’s Bar and Grill in the Midway Shopping Center on Coastal Highway north of Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

The obvious is not obvious to Sussex officials

Flooding – Not an issue other than for the coast and inland waterways. Indian River Bay and Rehoboth Bay – Of little ecological significance. Sussex’s disaster readiness – 100%, proclaimed by state and county officials. Buffer zones – Sussex’s ordinance is the minimum within 500 miles....
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers future of Great Marsh Park

In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration held in Rehoboth Beach

With guidance from Faith United Methodist Church and other dedicated volunteers, the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society hosted Rehoboth Beach’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration June 12. The event had been scheduled to take place in Grove Park, next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum, but it was moved inside due to the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Beebe announces new strategic plan focusing on providing healthcare and services to Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare announces “One Beebe” - its new five-year strategic plan. Beebe Healthcare's new strategic plan focuses on providing healthcare and services to Sussex County while addressing state healthcare issues. Its five goals include delivering superior access to care and superior patient experience, enhancing and expanding core clinical...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

NextHome Tomorrow Realty welcomes Deardiss Richey

The team at NextHome Tomorrow Realty in Lewes is proud to announce the addition of Realtor Deardiss Richey, who joins the office with extensive experience as an educator and property manager. A mom of two active boys, Richey is creative, loyal, dependable, compassionate and dedicated to helping her clients achieve...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt, retired CPA

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Robert was born in Tampa, Fla., and grew up in Winthrop, Mass., and Washington, D.C. After graduating from Benjamin Franklin University, he became a Delaware-certified public accountant. In 1960, he and his wife, Carolyn, founded their own CPA firm in Rehoboth Beach. He served in many professional capacities including president of the Delaware Society of CPAs, secretary and president of the Delaware State Board of Accountancy, and vice president of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. In 1977, he left public accounting to serve as chairman, president, and CEO of the Sussex Trust Company, a commercial bank in southern Delaware. He served as president of the Delaware Bankers Association, a member of the Government Relations Council of the American Bankers Association, and a member of the Bank Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. He participated in many civic activities in his community. He was a founder of the Delaware Community Foundation. He served as president of the Rehoboth Beach School Board, as director of Beebe Medical Center and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, and as a director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware. He also served as vice president and treasurer of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club and as senior warden of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach. More recently, he served as president of the Ginger Cove Residents Club and as a director of Annapolis Life Care.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Stuart Kingston Gallery opens on Coastal Highway

After 92 years on the Rehoboth Boardwalk, Stuart Kingston Gallery has a new location on Coastal Highway and a fresh focus on offering fine custom jewelry designed by third-generation owner and fourth-generation jeweler Mauria Stein. Stein’s grandfather Maurice Stein opened the auction house and antique showroom by the Henlopen Hotel...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z recommends approval of rental ordinance

With a 3-2 vote, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the amended ordinance outlining the county’s affordable rental program. Commission Chairman Bob Wheatley and commissioners Holly Wingate and Bruce Mears voted in favor of the ordinance. They agreed the action was a good first step in an effort to provide more affordable housing options.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe relocates walk-in care site to new hospital

With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation Run / Walk

Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation 5k Run / Walk. For more information and to Register, go to www.raceroster.com/events/2022/58197/13th-annual-harry-k-foundation-5k-runwalk. Race Information:. July 24, 2022. 7 a.m. registration opens | 8 a.m. Kiddie K starts | 8:15 a.m. Race Starts. 17388 N Village Main Blvd, Lewes, DE. The...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Pride sets bus trip to New York Pride Parade June 26

Founding board members of Sussex Pride are excited to announce the birth of the new nonprofit organization that will work to celebrate, strengthen and support the LGBTQ community in Sussex County and the state of Delaware. Committed to serving all of Sussex County and all LGBTQ community members, Sussex Pride...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Youth Fishing Tournament winners announced

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the winners of the Delaware Natural Resources Police’s 36th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, held June 4. After remotely reported catch-and-release competitions the last two years due to the pandemic, the tournament returned with on-site tournament weighmasters at three locations across the state attended by more than 200 youth anglers. The tournament was held at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Community policing at Sesame Street by the Sea

Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

