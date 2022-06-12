Rieley seeks re-election to Sussex council

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Robert was born in Tampa, Fla., and grew up in Winthrop, Mass., and Washington, D.C. After graduating from Benjamin Franklin University, he became a Delaware-certified public accountant. In 1960, he and his wife, Carolyn, founded their own CPA firm in Rehoboth Beach. He served in many professional capacities including president of the Delaware Society of CPAs, secretary and president of the Delaware State Board of Accountancy, and vice president of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. In 1977, he left public accounting to serve as chairman, president, and CEO of the Sussex Trust Company, a commercial bank in southern Delaware. He served as president of the Delaware Bankers Association, a member of the Government Relations Council of the American Bankers Association, and a member of the Bank Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. He participated in many civic activities in his community. He was a founder of the Delaware Community Foundation. He served as president of the Rehoboth Beach School Board, as director of Beebe Medical Center and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, and as a director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware. He also served as vice president and treasurer of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club and as senior warden of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach. More recently, he served as president of the Ginger Cove Residents Club and as a director of Annapolis Life Care.

