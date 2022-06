Our selections of the best stuff to do this week. Comedians and musicians come together to benefit the Zebra Coalition this week. The locally based nonprofit helps area LGBTQ+ youth with services such as counseling and housing support. The host for the night is Kevin Tibbert, with Dean Napolitano as the headliner. Napolitano has starred in movies like Amy's Wives and Transformers. The show includes comedians Lesley Jo, Rob Smiles, Blake Butler and more. Also performing are Orlando musicians Addison Muma and Sean Shakespeare. 7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15.

