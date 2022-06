The Colorado Avalanche took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with an overtime winner to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, on Wednesday. The Lightning started overtime a man down, but managed to kill last 36 seconds of an Avalanche power play that began in the third period. It didn't matter, though, as Colorado won the game less than a minute later when André Burakovsky buried a shot in the back of the net.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO