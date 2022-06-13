ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson ‘on probation’, says former minister

By Craig Paton
 5 days ago

Boris Johnson is “on probation” and could still be removed from office if he fails to win back the trust of Tory MPs, a former minister has said.

Lord Duncan, who served in various ministerial posts under Theresa May and Boris Johnson after entering the House of Lords in 2017, said the prime minister “has a task to do” after 148 of his MPs voted in favour of his removal in a confidence vote last Monday. He admitted that the chances of the prime minister continuing in his role in the long term were “slim”.

The prime minister won the vote, which was called after 54 MPs submitted letters of no confidence to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee following the release of the Sue Gray report, which detailed a number of gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic, one of which resulted in police fines being issued to Mr Johnson, his wife, and chancellor Rishi Sunak.

If he fails that probation, the Tory party will do what it always does with leaders who are not delivering – they will remove him

Lord Duncan

“He’s got a task ahead of him right now; he is on probation,” Lord Duncan told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show .

“If he fails that probation, the Tory party will do what it always does with leaders who are not delivering – they will remove him.”

When asked if the prime minister had been left a “lame duck” as a result of Monday’s vote, the former MEP said: “He probably is in troubled waters.

“If you can make people, almost, forget what has happened over the last few months, then he has a slim chance of carrying on, but I would have thought that would be very slim.”

The Conservative Party, Lord Duncan said, is “quite mercenary” when it comes to removing party leaders it deems no longer up to the job.

“Over the past 20 years, when a leader has not been able to do what they were meant to do, the Tory party don’t stab them in the back – they stab them in the face,” he said. “If they’re not delivering, they are removed.”

The Conservative peer also defended the decision of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross to reverse course once more and vote for the removal of the prime minister.

Mr Ross, who initially supported Boris Johnson’s premiership, called for the prime minister’s resignation after reports of Downing Street parties surfaced, and was among those who submitted letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee.

But when Russia invaded Ukraine, Mr Ross rescinded his letter and supported the prime minister’s position, stating the need for stability at the top of government at a time of war, before voting along with all but two of his Scottish MPs to remove the prime minister in last Monday’s vote.

“The important thing is that Douglas Ross got it right when it mattered,” Lord Duncan said. “When it mattered, he cast a vote for what he deemed to be right. He did so against the prime minister – the leader of a party he has belonged to for many years. That itself is a good sign.”

Lord Duncan’s comments come as the former head of communications for the Scottish Tories, Andy Maciver, called for the Scottish party to distance itself from the UK party and set up a separate group.

“A political party which has no relationship to the Tory party, formal or informal, and has no involvement in elections to Westminster,” he wrote in The Herald on Sunday .

“A political party which is unimpeachably Scottish. A political party which, in time, could play a role in unsticking Scottish politics, normalising us and, dare I say, Europeanising our political party structures.

“A new political party is not a ready meal. It needs to be prepared and then cooked, and it needs a good amount of resting time before it is ready to be enjoyed.

“However, since the alternative is not eating at all, the choice should be fairly clear.”

The Independent

Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war in Ukraine, says head of UK’s armed forces

The head of the UK’s armed forces says Russia has already “strategically lost” the war in Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25% of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains.While Russia may achieve “tactical successes” in the coming weeks, he said any notion that the war had been a success was “nonsense”.Admiral Radakin, who is the UK’s chief of defence staff, said Russia was running out of troops and advanced missiles and would never be able to take over all of Ukraine.Admiral Radakin spoke to the PA news agency...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pressure on Priti Patel over inquiry into resignation of London police chief

A Labour MP has written to Priti Patel to demand the removal of the person she selected to lead an inquiry set up to investigate London mayor Sadiq Khan’s handling of the resignation of Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick.Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy claimed that Sir Thomas Winsor was not a fit person to run the inquiry because he had “a history of taking positions which are politically in favour of the government”.She pointed to Sir Thomas’ 2012 review of police officer and staff pay as chief inspector of constabulary, which she said was “widely criticised as a vehicle to pursue...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson defends 'draconian' plan to electronically tag refugees

Boris Johnson has defended “draconian” Home Office plans to electronically tag asylum seekers arriving in Britian across the Channel on small boats or lorries.Despite campaginers warning it will see people who have fled conflict treated as “criminals”, the prime minister said it is essential that people could not simply "vanish" after arriving in the UK.Mr Johnson also insisted the government would press ahead with its contentious policy of deporting some aslyum seekers to Rwanda after ministers were forced to abandon an inaugral flight on Tuesday evening due to a last minute legal case.The Home Office says the 12 month...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10’s new cost of living tsar urges business to help with crisis facing families

Thouands of people are set to join a mass demonstration in London urging Boris Johnson’s government to do more in the cost-of-living crisis and provide a “better deal” for workers.The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event on Saturday, said workers are suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.Frances O’Grady, the head of the TUC, said millions had been left “without a safety net as bills and prices skyrocket” , with the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could reach 11 per cent in the autumn.Her remarks came as Simon Clarke, the chief secretary...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Boris Johnson says UK with war-torn country ‘for long haul’

Boris Johnson has said the UK is with Ukraine for the “long haul” after he arrived back from a visit to its capital, Kyiv. The British prime minister said it was important to send this message when “Ukraine fatigue” was setting in over the war, which is approaching its fourth month. “The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win,” Mr Johnson said on Saturday morning. The PM also described his surprise visit to Kyiv as “far,...
POLITICS
