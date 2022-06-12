Police Investigate Fatal Rollover Crash

On June 12, 2022 at approximately 6:21 AM, Fort Collins Police were notified of a single vehicle roll over collision that happened in the 5400 block of S. Shields St., which is just south of Hilldale Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased as a result of the collision. Due to the severity of the crash, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to take over the investigation.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2017 Nissan van was travelling southbound on Shields when it crossed into oncoming traffic and left the roadway. The vehicle collided with several trees and rolled before coming to rest. The investigation revealed that the driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision. Police are investigating what factors led up to the crash.

“Seat belts play a critical role in preventing serious injury and death, and we ask that all occupants wear theirs when driving,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech.

The Larimer County Coroner will release the cause, manner, and identity of the decedent at a later time. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Detective Drew Jurkofsky at (970) 221 6869. Shields Street was closed in between Trilby Road and Clarendon Hills Drive for approximately 4 hours while investigators processed the scene.