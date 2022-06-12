ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Gather Offers Quality Sandwiches and More in McKinley Heights [PHOTOS]

By Jaime Lees
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor easy daytime fare that is both high-quality and delicious, visit this cozy neighborhood cafe in McKinley...

RFT (Riverfront Times)

The New Bar at St. Louis' Bulrush Explores Ozark Cocktail History

When Rob Connoley first opened Bulrush (3307 Washington Avenue, 314-449-1208) three years ago, he had no idea the direction it would take. Originally focused on foraged and hyper-local cuisine that celebrated the Ozark region's bounty, the Grand Center eatery quickly took on a more important feel as he heard from people whose culinary traditions he was exploring.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Taqueria Morita Is Now Open in St. Louis' Cortex District

As a kid growing up in Southern California, chef Aaron Martinez fondly remembers the road trips he and his family would regularly take across the border and down Mexico's Baja coast. Filled with visits to lobster shacks, taco stands and a variety of low-key eateries that celebrated the area's bounty, the experiences helped ignite his passion for food and provided the perfect inspiration for Taqueria Morita (4260 Forest Park Avenue, 314-553-9239), a new concept he is bringing to life with restaurateurs Michael and Tara Gallina.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Improv Shop Buys Gaslight on the Hill

The Improv Shop has purchased the Gaslight Studio and Lounge building (4916 Shaw Ave) on the Hill, home to Rock Star Tacos and the Gaslight recording studio. Improv Shop founder Kevin McKernan plans on keeping both recording studio and tacos around. This purchase comes as business for the Improv Shop...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

15 vegan-friendly restaurants in St. Louis

The menu at this Creve Coeur eatery draws inspiration from a range of international cuisines, with a focus on the street food of Mumbai. All items are plant-based, and made with locally-sourced produce and authentic spices. Try this: Gobi Manchurian Bowl (cauliflower bites with soy-garlic sauce, cilantro fried rice, stir-fried...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

Eating through the STL Top 100 Restaurants – Date Night Edition!

If you read my blog post last month, then hopefully, you’re already working through the family-friendly version of the STL Top 100 Restaurants by Ian Froeb. With summer comes a lot of family time but it’s important to take a break to spend some date nights with your partner when you get the opportunity. While you’re checking restaurants off the Top 100, here are my picks for great date night options from the 2022 list:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

List of local Juneteenth celebrations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Juneteenth is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate this weekend, here are some events around the St. Louis area to attend. Dellwood Annual Juneteenth Parade, Celebration and Father’s Day Freedom Concert: The Dellwood Juneteenth Parade will start at 1 p.m. This is a family-oriented event. The parade will travel down West Florissant, from the Boys and Girls Club to Hudson and West Florissant. There will be vendors and a Father’s Day Freedom Concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Central Library Named One of the Most Beautiful in USA (Duh)

St. Louis is home to some of the nation’s finest architecture, and it keeps being recognized for its greatness. The latest honoree to receive accolades for its beauty is none other than the St. Louis Central Library (1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288, www.slpl.org). Awarded the honor by Fodors.com, a popular...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

The day the St. Louis Zoo gave its bears an innovative new home.

On June 13, 1931, the St. Louis Zoological Garden opened its first natural habitat bear pits, using molds of cliffs from Herculaneum for the rocks and walls of the open surroundings. We take a look at how bears at the St. Louis Zoo have lived and been viewed over the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Imo’s Pizza and Stray Rescue team up for pets

ST. LOUIS – Animal shelter Stray Rescue shows million on social media the incredible and dangerous work they do getting abandoned, injured, and stray dogs and cats off the streets of St. Louis. The shelter is completely full and they are teaming up with Imo’s Pizza to help increase pet adoptions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Delmar Main Street to host Juneteenth festival

ST. LOUIS – Delmar Main Street will celebrate its Juneteenth Festival on Saturday. Robert Stewart is one of the organizers. Stewart shows the music, food, and fun at the event to honor the Black slaves in Texas who learned about the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years after it was signed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

