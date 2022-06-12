ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Thomas Walter “Tommy” Sheffield

accesswdun.com
 3 days ago

Thomas Walter “Tommy” Sheffield age 91 of Gainesville entered heaven peacefully at his residence...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Obituaries & Related Stories

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Linda Faye Whitlock Weaver, age 74 of Winder, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Mrs. Weaver was born in Jefferso ... Betty Jo Melton Witcher, 90, Winder. Betty Jo Melton Witcher, age 90, of Winder, GA passed away on Tuesday,...
WINDER, GA
accesswdun.com

Steve Daniel Collins

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Steve Daniel Collins, age 79 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Mr. Collins was born in Jefferson, Georgia the son of the late George Daniel Collins and the late Mildred Stover Collins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins is preceded by an infant sister, Janet Gail Collins. Mr. Collins was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church and retired after thirty - seven years from ABB. Mr. Collins was a loving husband, caring father, and devoted grandfather.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Betty Jo Melton Witcher

Betty Jo Melton Witcher, age 90, of Winder, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Horace Witcher; parents, Carl T. Melton and Nancy Hall Melton; 5 brothers and sisters; grandson, Noah Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Carla (Seneca) Bailey, Winder, GA;
WINDER, GA
accesswdun.com

Linda Faye Whitlock Weaver

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Linda Faye Whitlock Weaver, age 74 of Winder, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Mrs. Weaver was born in Jefferson, Georgia a daughter of the late Comer and Kathleen Smith Whitlock. Mrs. Weaver retired after twenty - four years with Harrison Hatchery and was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weaver is preceded by her brothers, Donald, James and Charles Whitlock.
WINDER, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, GA
Obituaries
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Gainesville, GA
accesswdun.com

Eula Mae Graham

Mrs. Eula Mae Graham, 84, of Murrayville, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 In the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Terry Cohron and Rev. David Whited will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 15th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
MURRAYVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Loyd Thrasher

Loyd Thrasher, age 98, of Buford, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Thelma Porter Thrasher; parents, Alvin and Zina Berry Thrasher; 2 brothers, 2 sisters. He is survived by his sister, Ann Thrasher Jordan, Buford, GA; brother-in-law, Mr. Bonnie Roberts, Buford, GA; sister-in-law, Imogene Porter, Buford, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Thrasher was born May 3, 1924 in Buford, GA. He was a retired warehouse supervisor from the Water Department of Gwinnet County Government after 13 years of service. He was a member of New Cannon Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, GA and served as a Deacon for 55 years. Mr. Thrasher sung Tenor in multiple singing groups and loved the song “The Old Gospel”. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Michael Soop and Rev. Ronnie Thrasher officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. A Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 prior to the Service at the Funeral Home.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Steve Rucker

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Steve Rucker, age 63 of Augusta, Georgia, (formerly of Jefferson) who entered rest Monday, June 6, 2022. Mr. Rucker was born in Commerce, Georgia, a son of the late Frank and Willie Mae Brown Rucker and worked as an Insulation Installer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rucker is preceded by a sister Gracie Mae Sims.
AUGUSTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Eric Charles Buffington

Eric Charles Buffington a native of Gainesville, Georgia. Eric graduated from Gainesville High School. Eric committed his life at an early age to Christ Jesus. Eric attended Gainesville High School. Once you encounter Eric's presence you quickly realize the positive impact he had. He was always full of happiness. Eric's kindness and sweet spirit was always refreshing Family, friends, and those who surrounded him shared acts of kindness and love for his family and others. Eric always placed others before himself.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
accesswdun.com

Carolyn Gilreath

Carolyn Gilreath, age 82, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Mrs. Gilreath was born on May 9, 1940, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late J.D. and Mabel May Kanady. Carolyn was born and raised in White County. She married Bill Gilreath on September 11, 1959, and was a long-time member of Mt. View Baptist Church. She worked over 40 years with automobile dealerships in Cleveland. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Gilreath; brother, C.E. Kanady; sister, Charlotte Sutton.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Melanie Bullock Sims

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Ms. Melanie Bullock Sims, age 73 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, June 13, 2022. Ms. Sims was born in Athens, Georgia a daughter of the late Vance and Hazel Nabors Bullock. Ms. Sims was of the Baptist Faith and was retired from the University of Georgia. In addition to her parents, Ms. Sims is preceded by a sister Raja Potts and a brother Larry Bullock.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia lawmakers honor Gainesville's own Bruce Burch

Bruce Burch, the country music songwriter and Gainesville native who passed away in March after a battle with Leukemia, was saluted by state lawmakers. Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, sponsored the measure, H.R. 1080, in honor of his "childhood friend." "His unimpeachable reputation for integrity, intelligence, fairness and kindness made this...
accesswdun.com

Michael Newton Buffington

Mr. Michael Newton Buffington, age 76, of Commerce passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. Mr. Buffington was born in Gainesville to the late, William Newton and Jessie Dean Edwards Buffington. Mr. Buffington was retired from the Department of Corrections and the Georgia National Guard. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce, US Air Force veteran, a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Security Police Association, Air Commando Association, American Legion Post 56 & 93, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia Brotherhood, and LZ Friendly. In addition to his parents, Mr. Buffington was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alysa Buffington.
COMMERCE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
accesswdun.com

Frances Elizabeth Phillips

Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Phillips, age 77, of Commerce passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Phillips was born in Commerce to the late, Fletcher and Mattie Mae Baker Sellers. Mrs. Phillips was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Phillips was also preceded in death by her husband, Denver Phillips.
COMMERCE, GA
accesswdun.com

Brandon Jones goes back-to-back with Iowa ARCA win

NEWTON, Iowa — Brandon Jones had to wait out a three-hour weather delay and battle through a handful of challenges from the likes of Sammy Smith and Jesse Love. But ultimately, nothing was going to stop the 25-year-old from winning Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa Speedway.
NEWTON, IA
accesswdun.com

Multi-million dollar home on Lake Rabun destroyed by fire

A large lake home was destroyed by fire Monday night in Rabun County. The flames coming from the 12,000-square-foot home on Mathis Dam Road could be seen for miles around, according to Justin Upchurch, Assistant Chief of Rabun County Fire Services. “One 9-1-1 caller was across the lake and reported hearing an explosion and could see the house and trees on fire.”
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office MANS Unit renamed to SIU

The Hall County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad has a new name: the Special Investigations Unit. The change was announced on June 10 in a press release from the Sheriff's Office. The MANS Unit was created in the 1980s to combat illegal drugs in Hall County, but the unit's operations...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

First-generation, high-achieving students receive scholarships from Brenau

Brenau University has awarded four recent high-school graduates with full four-year scholarships. Three of the students were awarded the Breanu Dreams scholarship, intended for first-generation college students from Hall County. One additional student received the Brenau Scholar award, intended for high-achieving students. The four students were recognized during a ceremony held in May.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Duluth man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

A 39-year-old man from Gwinnett County is the latest in a string of Georgians to be sentenced for playing a role in the Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol riot. Records from the U.S. Attorney's office show Jonathan David Laurens pleaded guilty back in February to the following charges:. Knowingly Entering or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy