Thomas Walter “Tommy” Sheffield

Loyd Thrasher, age 98, of Buford, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Thelma Porter Thrasher; parents, Alvin and Zina Berry Thrasher; 2 brothers, 2 sisters. He is survived by his sister, Ann Thrasher Jordan, Buford, GA; brother-in-law, Mr. Bonnie Roberts, Buford, GA; sister-in-law, Imogene Porter, Buford, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Thrasher was born May 3, 1924 in Buford, GA. He was a retired warehouse supervisor from the Water Department of Gwinnet County Government after 13 years of service. He was a member of New Cannon Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, GA and served as a Deacon for 55 years. Mr. Thrasher sung Tenor in multiple singing groups and loved the song “The Old Gospel”. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Michael Soop and Rev. Ronnie Thrasher officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. A Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 prior to the Service at the Funeral Home.

BUFORD, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO