Texas State

'Property taxes are out of control in the Lone Star State': new report finds ISD

 4 days ago

Property taxes continue to be a point of contention for Texas residents following a new report that found almost all independent school districts (ISDs) rose faster than the preferred rate of growth this year. A report from the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) last month found that Houston ISD's...

Birdett
3d ago

Houston ISD is a cesspool of wasteful spending. Ridiculous spending on the latest education gimmick. Anyone with a PHD and a program to sell gets rich off of school districts. There is no quality control, no accountability, and no plan. HISD has no continuity. Every new administration is nothing more than starting over from scratch.

MREDCO
3d ago

The one thing that lured people to Texas was the no state income tax and more house for your money but with the property taxes going up so fast. You just a well pay a state. Not everyone wants to live in a 5th wheel

Chicaly
3d ago

But they claim no state taxes!!!!at least in the states with state tax they return a portion of them in the income taxes!!!

