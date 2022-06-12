'Property taxes are out of control in the Lone Star State': new report finds ISD

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas. Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years. The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.

