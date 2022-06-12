'Property taxes are out of control in the Lone Star State': new report finds ISD
Property taxes continue to be a point of contention for Texas residents following a new report that found almost all independent school districts (ISDs) rose faster than the preferred rate of growth this year. A report from the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) last month found that Houston ISD's...
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
HOUSTON – The US Supreme Court just handed a major victory to the Alabama-Coushatta and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribes of Texas. In a split, 5-4 decision, the Justices ruled Texas cannot prevent the tribes from offering electronic bingo gaming on these reservations. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has...
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Supreme Court sided with two Native American tribes in Texas in a ruling Wednesday that reaffirmed their autonomy to regulate non-prohibited gaming on their lands and strengthened tribal sovereignty in the state.
The Houston City Council voted unanimously last week to add an extra $100,000 to the tax exemption for seniors and disabled property owners on their residences, raising it to $260,000. Budget analysts said the move should impact about 60,000 Houston taxpayers — ones largely on fixed incomes — and is...
UVALDE, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - In the 1980s, police officers were “almost nonexistent” in the Klein Independent School District north of Houston, according to David Kimberly, chief of the district’s police department. There were only a few Harris County sheriff’s deputies on shift at any time during...
HOUSTON — Americans across the country are feeling the strain on their wallets as inflation soars. The U.S. is now bracing for a potential recession as the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline sits at more than $5. It’s a new record high. Food prices are up 10% in the last year and the cost of travel is up 38% from one year to the next.
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A U.S. Supreme Court ruling will allow the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas to continue operating Naskila Gaming, its electronic bingo facility near Livingston. The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the State of Texas does not have the authority to prohibit electronic bingo on tribal lands because...
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
While inflation is hurting the wallets of many, retired Texas teachers are getting hit especially hard. The Teacher Retirement System, the state’s pension program for educators, does not adjust its pension payments for inflation, which can fluctuate the purchasing power of retired teachers. Dennis Jansen, a Texas A&M economics professor, joined Texas Standard to share more about his research on TRS and how inflation – “the cruelest tax“ – is affecting retired teachers in the state. Listen to the interview above or read more in the transcript below.
Riceland, a new 1,500-acre master-planned community located in Chambers County just outside of Houston, will break ground this month. Trez Capital provided financing in the amount of $25 million to family-owned developer Michael S. McGrath of McGrath Real Estate Partners, for phase one of this master plan community. The Riceland development plans to deliver 4,500 homes upon completion.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows the gubernatorial race in Texas has tightened. Of the voters polled, 48 percent support Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, while 43 percent support Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. A Quinnipiac University poll in December 2021 had 52% of voters...
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas. Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years. The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
Proposed Dallas-to-Houston bullet train would travel between the two cities in 90 minutesRendering provided by Texas Central. After nearly six years of pounding the drum for a Dallas-to-Houston bullet train, CEO of Texas Central Carlos Aguilar is resigning.
ANAHEIM, California — As Bart Barber, a tall Texas pastor in a suit and tie, walked outside the convention hall in Anaheim, Southern Baptists stopped to congratulate their new president. They shook his hand, patted his back and took pictures. When Barber put his name in the ring for Southern Baptist Convention president, there was similar enthusiasm from friends who texted asking if he was excited to go for the position.
HOUSTON – Smart thermostats make it easy for you to adjust the temperature in your home, even when you’re not there. But you may also be giving others access to change your settings at any time without notice. KPRC 2 Investigates looked into what you need to know about who can control your smart thermostat and when.
