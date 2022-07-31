What to watch on TV this week: The Sandman, Reservation Dogs, Lightyear

With so much choice on your screens, you could probably do with some help in filtering through what's worth watching. That's where we come in. Every week the What to Watch team will pick the best things on TV this week — seven shows you can't afford to miss, as well as the best viewing from the world of sport. And without further ado, here we go.

Sunday, July 31 – Saturday, August 6 – This week’s best of TV includes the premiere of a major Netflix show, a return to the reservation, the continuing mystery at the Arconia and a journey to infinity and beyond.

What to watch on TV this week... 7 not to miss

1. Becoming Elizabeth , Sunday, July 31, 9 pm ET/PT (Starz)

Alicia von Rittberg in Becoming Elizabeth (Image credit: Starz)

The reign of British royals making for compelling TV continues, as Becoming Elizabeth nears the end of its first season on Starz. After a week off (to many fans’ chagrin), Becoming Elizabeth is back for its penultimate episode this week and things could be better at court, as both Elizabeth and Mary find themselves at the mercy of a new Lord Protector and their younger brother. We may know how history plays out, but like The Crown , the dramatization of Becoming Elizabeth makes for a good watch. — Michael Balderston

2. Only Murders in the Building , Tuesday, August 2 ( Hulu )

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

The mystery continues on Only Murders in the Building season 2. After Mabel’s shocking act that ended episode 6, what’s next for our team of amateur detectives? Can they get any closer to the mystery of who killed Bunny and officially proving their innocence? Plus, are we going to find out the results of Oliver’s DNA test? This new season has been hilarious as ever and the mystery at the center is a twisty puzzle that has kept us guessing. — Michael Balderston

3. Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 , Wednesday, August 3 ( Netflix )

(Image credit: Netflix)

What should have been a peaceful gathering of music fans erupted into chaos during Woodstock '99, meant to continue the traditions of the original Woodstock '69.People at home could watched fires erupt and enraged fans knock over toilets and fight each other in the mud as it was all captured live on camera. There's something fascinating about watching the drama unfold all these years later. After Netflix delivered a comprehensive Fyre Fest documentary,we'll be tuning in to see how they cover Woodstock '99, particularly because all of those raging 20-somethings are now in their 40s. — Sarabeth Pollock

4. Lightyear , Wednesday, August 3 ( Disney Plus )

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

For those that didn’t get a chance to watch Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear when it hit theaters, then we have some good news for you. The Toy Story -inspired film hits Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 3, and we are absolutely thrilled. Not only does the movie remind us of the simpler times of our childhood, but the nuanced storyline, including the controversial same-sex kiss, is a nod to the inclusivity of Disney. — Terrell Smith

5. Reservation Dogs season 2 , Wednesday, August 3 (Hulu)

(Image credit: FX)

After being one of the most critically-acclaimed new shows in 2021, Reservation Dogs is back for its second season. The titular gang of friends has broken up, all deciding its best if they try and find their own way forward. Just what that is though they’re still trying to figure out. The main cast of Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis are all back, as are creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi as this show continues to highlight its Indigenous cast and crew. The first three episodes are available as of Wednesday. — Michael Balderston

6. The Orville: New Horizons finale, Thursday, August 4 (Hulu)

(Image credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Its name may have changed, but The Orville: New Horizons has once again been a hit in its third season, as the show both pays its respects while also lightly satarizing its chief influence, Star Trek . The final episode of the show’s third season is titled "Future Unknown," so it sounds like both characters and fans are going to be discovering what lies ahead for the crew of The Orville. — Michael Balderston

7. The Sandman , Friday, August 5 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Sandman has been getting a lot of buzz ahead of its premiere. We're excited to see Neil Gaiman's world of dreams and nightmares come to life in live action. While fans of the graphic novel are excited to see the beloved story on TV, this is an exciting opportunity for new fans to come into the fold. What's more is that this is only the beginning. Like George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire , Gaiman's world is well-established and can go on indefinitely as a series if they're able to deliver with the first season. — Sarabeth Pollock

Must-see sports: July 31-August 6

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, August 4, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (NBC)

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders (Image credit: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Football is back! OK, it’s just the NFL preseason , but this is the first taste of NFL action that fans have had since Super Bowl LVI in February. While the score may not actually mean anything, we’ll take what we can get as we prepare for the NFL regular season to kick into high gear on September 8.

Other sports highlights:

Women's Euros (ESPN): The July 31 match between England and Germany is for all the marbles, the UEFA Women's Euros championship. The game kicks off at noon ET/9 am PT and airs on ESPN and ESPN Plus .

