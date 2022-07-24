What to watch on TV this week: Shark Week, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Surface

With so much choice on your screens, you could probably do with some help in filtering through what's worth watching. That's where we come in. Every week the What to Watch team will pick the best things on TV this week — seven shows you can't afford to miss, as well as the best viewing from the world of sport. And without further ado, here we go.

Sunday, July 24 – Saturday, July 30 – This week’s best of TV includes the mysterious disappearance of a body, time-travelling teens, a freezing return for the Wildcats and a newly single man discovering the world of dating has moved on without him.

What to watch on TV this week... 7 not to miss

Our expert TV writers have picked the best things for you to watch this week...

1. Shark Week 2022 , Sunday, July 24 (Discovery & Discovery Plus )

Dive in if you dare to Shark Week 2022, with 25 hours of snappy shows across Discovery and Discovery Plus. Dwayne Johnson is acting as the master of ceremonies across the week as he guides viewers through the huge array of experts, scientists and a few celebs who are using the latest underwater technology to present the most comprehensive (some may say terrifying) look at these magnificent creatures. Highlights tonight include Great White Battleground , Jackass Shark Week 2.0 and Great White Open Ocean .

2. Santa Evita , Tuesday, July 26 ( Hulu )

A new seven-part series details the strange and powerful story of what happened to the embalmed body of Eva Perón after she died exactly 70 years. Based on the novel by Argentine writer Tomás Eloy Martínez, the series reveals how Eva had become an influential political leader before her death, which meant that after her husband, the President Juan Domingo Perón, was overthrown by a military coup, the new leaders didn’t want Eva’s body to become a symbol of resistance, so they hid it for over two decades. Starring Natalia Oreiro as Eva and Darío Grandinetti as Juan Domingo Perón.

3. High School Musical: The Series: The Musical season 3, Wednesday, July 27 ( Disney Plus )

We’re all in this together as we catch up with the Wildcats for a new season. But this time the gang have swapped the hallways of East High for Camp Shallow Lake, a theatre summer camp in Los Angeles. There will, of course, be all the drama of a new production to put on, pulling out all the stops and letting everything go as Frozen is their chosen musical. Olivia Rodrigo has been confirmed as a guest star, as are Jesse Tyler Ferguson ( Modern Family ) and social media sensation JoJo Siwa.

4. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin , Thursday, July 28 ( HBO Max )

Set 20 years after the original series, this new high-school drama follows a fresh group of teens as they are haunted by another mysterious character known only as "A." The girls start to receive anonymous messages that refer to a tragedy from the past, but how is the apparent suicide of a student in 1999 linked to the present day gang of high school friends? The first three episodes release on July 28, as the latest little liars embark on a mission to uncover the secrets of the past to save their futures.

5. Surface , Friday, July 29 ( Apple TV Plus )

"Who do you trust when you can't trust yourself?" That’s the question in this psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman with memory loss after falling from a boat. She's told that she tried to commit suicide, but also that she lived a perfect life, so why on earth would she want to end it all? Desperate to understand who she is, Sophie embarks on a mission to uncover the truth about the fateful night and piece together her true history. But the more questions she asks, the more confused she becomes about who she can trust.

6. Paper Girls , Friday, July 29 ( Prime Video )

If you are already missing Stranger Things , then this new series could be just the tonic. Also set in the 1980s, Paper Girls features four young newspaper delivery girls who find themselves caught up in a time war and transported to 2019. Here they meet their adult-selves and must find a way to get back to 1988 as well as save the future world, so just a regular day then. Based on the best-selling comic book series by Brian K Vaughan, all eight episodes drop at once.

7. Uncoupled , Friday, July 29 ( Netflix )

"Do you have any idea what it feels like to be single again for a gay man at my age?", asks an exasperated Michael Lawson, a successful real estate agent living what he thought was his best life in New York City. But then his soulmate of 17 years suddenly leaves him and Michael needs to find a new normal and brave the brutal dating scene of NYC. Neil Patrick Harris ( How I Met Your Mother ) plays Michael alongside Tisha Campbell and Emerson Brooks as Michael's friends Suzanne and Billy, who try to help this single man to mingle again.

Must-see sports: July 24-30

Yankees vs Mets

Two games of a classic "subway series" between the New York Yankees and New York Mets are going to be shown on national TV this week, in what may be a World Series preview. The first game takes place on Tuesday, July 26, on TBS, while the next night, July 27, ESPN airs the game. Who will take the series in the battle for New York supremacy?

Other sports highlights:

Women's Euros (ESPN): The semi-finals of the Women's Euro tournament are this week. On Tuesday, England faces off against Sweden, then on Wednesday it's Germany vs France. Both games take place at 3 pm ET/noon PT and air on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus .

The semi-finals of the Women's Euro tournament are this week. On Tuesday, England faces off against Sweden, then on Wednesday it's Germany vs France. Both games take place at 3 pm ET/noon PT and air on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus . NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (NBC): NASCAR heads back to the famous Brickyard in Indianapolis for another race, but this one isn't just straight laps around the iconic oval, the Verizon 200 is a road course race, one of the few that NASCAR has each season. Always a fun change of pace.

