What to watch on TV this week: Animal Kingdom, Loot and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Sunday, June 19 – Saturday, June 25

This week’s best of TV includes the end of the road for one criminal family, a duo of dramatic endings for two outstanding new dramas and a billionaire in need of a new job.

1. Animal Kingdom , season 6, Sunday, June 19, 9 pm ET/PT (TNT)

Animal Kingdom ’s final season begins with the Cody boys facing up to their violent pasts and deciding who should lead the family business. Beginning right where season 5 ended — with the discovery of Catherine Blackwell’s body — the Cody’s begin to question who they can trust and if blood is really thicker than water? With that and the police circling to finally take the notorious criminal empire down, it’s going to be an action-packed and explosive season.

2. Endeavour , season 8, June 19, 9 pm ET/PT (PBS)

Shaun Evans returns as the troubled DS Endeavour Morse when the British crime series’ eighth season arrives in the US. After season 7's drama — when Morse saw his mentor DCI Fred Thursday have a huge bust-up and his love interest Violetta died in his arms in Venice — we are back in more familiar territory on the picturesque streets of Oxford. The new season begins as the still grieving detective is called upon to investigate a bomb at a college, possibly linked to a death threat sent to a local footballer, who he then must look after. All the while he increasingly struggles to cope with his grief.

3. The First Lady finale, June 19 (Paramount Plus)

The epic 10-part series, following the trials and tribulations of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davies), comes to a close. The power of this series is how it’s managed to weave the stories of these first ladies in three different eras together — made all the more impactful by its stellar cast. From war, addiction, race and the struggle between the public image and the private reality, this has been an impactful series as history is retold through a different and refreshing lens.

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi finale, Wednesday, June 22 (Disney Plus)

Obi-Wan Kenobi has broken Disney Plus viewing records and the season finale promises to delight fans eager to see how the latest chapter in the space saga will conclude. After Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) has rescued young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from bounty hunters, learned that Anakin ( Darth Vader ) didn’t perish during their iconic battle at the end of Revenge of Sith and the much-anticipated duel between the former master and apprentice, it’s been an exciting and busy series for Obi-Wan. But how will this season end for the Jedi? Will there be more lightsaber battles between the pair and will there be a season 2? Lightsabers crossed!

5. Loot , Friday, June 24 (Apple TV Plus)

Bridesmaids and The Good Place actor Maya Rudolph stars in this new comedy series about a billionaire in need of a fresh start. Molly Novak (Rudolph) is living her best billionaire life. But then she discovers her husband of 20 years has been cheating on her and her very public fall from grace is not pretty. When Molly receives a phone call about her foundation, which she didn’t even know she had, she decides to turn the disaster into an opportunity to better herself and do some good for others along the way. Fresh and funny with a great cast including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez ( Pose ), Fire Island 's Joel Kim Booster and Nat Faxon.

6. The Chi , season 5, June 24 (Showtime)

After the dramatic ending to last season, which saw Chicago Mayor Otis “Douda” Perry skipping town (although we certainly haven’t seen the last of him), The Chi returns with a focus on love, of all kinds. The emotional storylines focus on community and the deep connections within it as the residents of the south side of Chicago try to forge a new start. Many familiar faces return, including Jacob Latimore as Emmett, Hannaha Hall as Tiff, Alex Hibbert as Kevin and Luke James as Trig. Plus there are a few new faces joining including Nia Jervier ( Dear White People ) and Carolyn Michelle Smith ( House of Cards ).

7. Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area , June 24 (Netflix)

Fans of Money Heist are in for a treat as the hugely popular show has been given a Korean makeover. This new version of Money Heist explores what would happen if North and South Korea were joined in an economic union with one single currency? The hope is that everyone would benefit, but actually, it transpires only the rich get richer. This means an enterprising and clever gang of thieves, dressed, of course, in Dali masks and red jumpsuits, need to even things up a little.

Sports highlights

Stanley Cup Finals, 8 pm ET/5 pm (ABC and ESPN Plus)

After the opening few games, the Stanley Cup Finals are heating up between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning teams. Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) take place this week. They're all on ABC and ESPN Plus at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Will the Stanley Cup be handed out this week or are we going to be seeing a crucial game 6 or even a game 7?

Other sports highlights: