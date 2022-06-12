Sandy Hook survivors speak out for first time — and share heartache ‘that it keeps happening’

September 16, 1939 – June 13, 2022 (age 82) Marilyn Kay Peart returned to her Heavenly Father on June 13, 2022. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Marilyn was born September 16, 1939 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Casper and Caroline High. She later moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and, after graduating from Milwaukee HIgh School, moved to Provo, Utah to study at B.Y.U. In Provo she met Charles “Chuck” Peart and the two were married on July 17, 1963. On November 14, 1981 Marilyn and Chuck were sealed in the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marilyn and Chuck were blessed with a large and loving family. Together they shared nine children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Through Chuck’s work they lived in Japan and in many different states throughout the U.S. including Hawaii, Florida, New York and California. After his retirement they settled in Nibley, Utah.

