If you tend to hit your greenside bunker shots fat or skull them over the green, you’re not alone. LPGA player Su Oh, who’s in her sixth year on tour, says she sees many amateurs struggle to take the right amount of sand because their contact is inconsistent and they don’t know the correct entry point. Oh says every golfer can improve their contact and consistency by learning to use the bounce on their sand wedge.

