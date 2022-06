According to a new report, Illinois is ranked near the bottom of a list of states with the highest unfunded pension liabilities. The American Legislative Exchange Council, (ALEC) released “Unaccountable and Unaffordable”, which puts the total unfunded pension liability at $8.2 trillion. Illinois' liability was second worst at $533 billion. The ALEC report also shows Illinois has the 2nd highest unfunded pension liability per capita at over $41,656 per person. That ranks 49th in the country ahead of only Alaska.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO