All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Joe Gryzbek

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Jeffrey Billett of Punxsutawney and Esperanzo Wilcox of Clarion were named co-winners of the PA Wilds’ Big Idea innovation competition. In partnership with the PA WILDS Center for Entrepreneurship, and with funding support provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ recent innovation competition targeted the counties of Centre, Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson located in the PA WILDS. Ben Franklin has been offering Pennsylvania entrepreneurs and small manufacturers the opportunity to compete in these risk-free BIG IDEA contests for nearly 20 years.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO