All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Joe Gryzbek

Cover picture for the articleJoe Gryzbek served our country in the United States Air Force. Name: Joseph J. Gryzbek, Sr. (Joe) After graduating high school in 1956, Joe enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served at Misawa...

Jefferson County Man Named Co-Winner of $50,000 ‘Big Idea’ Innovation Competition

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Jeffrey Billett of Punxsutawney and Esperanzo Wilcox of Clarion were named co-winners of the PA Wilds’ Big Idea innovation competition. In partnership with the PA WILDS Center for Entrepreneurship, and with funding support provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ recent innovation competition targeted the counties of Centre, Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson located in the PA WILDS. Ben Franklin has been offering Pennsylvania entrepreneurs and small manufacturers the opportunity to compete in these risk-free BIG IDEA contests for nearly 20 years.
Say What?!: Baby Emu Learns to Run with Help of Custom Wheelchair

A baby emu at a North Carolina sanctuary is enjoying restored mobility after being outfitted with a custom wheelchair. Rhonda Farrell, founder of Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary in Franklin, said the emu was found in poor condition at a farm in Wisconsin. Read the full story here. Copyright ©...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day

To round off the school year, second grade students at Pinecreek Elementary School were given the task of designing their own school. Critical thinking, creativity, and writing skills were all incorporated into this task. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved....
Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming […]
Family establishes Penn State Altoona scholarship in memory of late son

ALTOONA, Pa. — Timothy and Tammy Peterman, of Altoona, have committed a seven-figure gift to establish the Zachary T. Peterman Class of 2014 Memorial Electro-Mechanical Engineering Student Scholarship Fund at Penn State Altoona. This gift, which will help to ease financial burdens of the college’s electro-mechanical engineering technology (EMET)...
Deputy Waterways Conservation Officers Graduate

​HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to announce that 12 Deputy Waterways Conservation Officers (DWCO) graduated on Sunday, June 12, during a ceremony held at the PFBC’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety in Bellefonte, Centre County. DWCOs are...
SPONSORED: Butler Health System to Hold June Job Fair in Clarion, Butler

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Location: Hospital Boardroom (One Hospital Drive, Clarion) Location: Findley Auditorium – Tower Entry Hallway (One Hospital Way, Butler) Scan the above QR code to view a complete listing of hospital and physician office openings or visit ButlerHealthSystem.org. Butler Health System offers:. • Competitive...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Destiny

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Destiny. Destiny is a female mixed-breed puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Destiny is friendly, playful, and funny. She was born at the shelter on February 2, 2022. Her mother is...
SPONSORED: J&J Trailer Special of the Month-Tilt Trailers

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales is offering up to a 15% discount on select Liberty brand Single Axle 7000# Tilt Trailers. These tilt trailers are great for commercial or personal use with a multi-faceted uses such as equipment, car hauling, and much more!. Liberty is...
Bellefonte Cruise set to drive this weekend

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) -The 33rd annual Bellefonte Cruise is set for this Father’s Day weekend. The event has been a popular father’s day weekend event in historic Bellefonte since 1988. Each year a parade cruises through the streets of Bellefonte. All types of vehicles will be on display from classic, antique, European, to exotic and […]
Mustang stolen from dealership in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft from Stocker Chevrolet. During the night of June 9, a 2014 Ford Mustang GT was stolen from the business, according to police. The Mustang is equipped with a very distinguishable exhaust system, turbocharged engine, and other aftermarket parts. State College […]
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Asparagus

-In a large skillet, bring water to a boil; add asparagus. Cover and cook for 4-6 minutes; drain and pat dry. Cool slightly. -Thread several asparagus spears onto two parallel soaked wooden skewers. Repeat. -Grill, uncovered, over medium heat for two minutes, turning once. Baste with barbecue sauce. Grill two...
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Social Worker

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Social Worker. Position available for the start of school (August). Full-Time Social Worker (working IU Eastern Region) Full-time, 185-day, professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for School...
Clearfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Monday. Andrew Knepp, 44, of Clearfield PA, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United...
Pennsylvania Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident Outside of Coudersport

COUDERSPORT, P.A. (WENY) - A motorcycle accident late last week claimed the life of a Pennsylvania man. Pennsylvania State Police say 67-year-old Michael Yeager was driving on Route 6 just outside of Coudersport, just after 3 PM on June 9th. That's when police say he lost control of his Harley Davidson on a curve in the road.
