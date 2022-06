Green Bay, Wis – A stormy night in Wisconsin wouldn’t stop the Chinooks from taking care of business. Despite a 45-minute rain delay in the 4th, the Chinooks were able to use the added free time to compose themselves and grind out the win. The Chinooks trailed 2-1 at the end of the 4th before lighting put the game on a brief hiatus. Lakeshore (5-9) came out after the break and rallied to score four uncontested runs to secure the road victory against Green Bay (4-10).

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO