On June 1, the Mets won with relative ease, topping a hapless Nationals team, 5-0. I say "relative" because nothing is actually ever easy in Major League Baseball, as we all know. Aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer were on the injured list, for example, so overcoming that to sit where they were in in the standings was very difficult.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO