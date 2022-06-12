ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

2024 Top Prospect Games: TrackMan Files (Hitting)

By Cam Black-Araujo
prepbaseballreport.com
 3 days ago

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Top Prospect Games was hosted at Grand Canyon University for the top prospects in Arizona's 2024 class. Talents were on display in front of the PBR Arizona staff, while data was being recorded by state-of-the-art technology. The Top Prospect Games offers the top players...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

Top Prospect Games Underclass: Blast Motion Board

On Tuesday, June 7, the PBR Missouri staff traveled to Atkins Field in Columbia, MO, to host the Top Prospect Games: Underclass event. Formerly touted as the MO Underclass Games, this invite-only event featured more than 60 names representing the 2024-to-2026 grad classes across the entire ‘Show Me’ state. Those in attendance will participate in a pro-style workout to begin the event, followed by live game action.
COLUMBIA, MO
prepbaseballreport.com

Underclass Games: TrackMan Files

On June 7th, the PBR Georgia staff hosted the Underclass Games showcase at the LakePoint Sports Complex, featuring many of the state’s top players inside the 2024-2026 classes. Inside today’s TrackMan Files, we’re highlighting the best of the best – the talent that exited the event with arrows pointed way up headed into the summer.
GEORGIA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

MD/DE Class of 2023 Rankings: Risers 51-100

Today we dive deeper into the updated Maryland Class of 2023 Rankings with a look at the 10 players who rose significantly between 51-100 of this latest edition. To view the complete Maryland Class of 2023 Rankings CLICK HERE. RISERS IN THE UPDATED MD CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS. Clover Garrick...
MARYLAND STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Rankings Update: 2024 Class

Wrapping up the 2024 class' spring season and as we get the summer rolling, PBR Arizona staff adjusts it's class rankings. We continue our coverage of the 2024 class with a top-100 rankings list. Eager to continue following and reporting the development of the group, PBR's "boots on the ground" is committed to providing the most credible and up-to-date information for all things amateur baseball in the Grand Canyon State. Players in Arizona are evaluated by PBR Staff at high school practices/games, tournaments around the Valley, showcases/events, as well as our PBR Showcases. Evaluations are not limited to just PBR Staff, we often are in touch with college recruiters, pro scouts, and local high school and club coaches. All player recommendations are taken into consideration, and all lists are subject to change as we continue to be "hyper local" while delivering a national presence for all things Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
prepbaseballreport.com

Top Prospect Games (Upperclass): TrackMan Files

On June 7th, the PBR Georgia staff hosted the Top Prospect Games (Upperclass) showcase at the LakePoint Sports Complex, featuring many of the state’s top players inside the 2023 class. Inside today’s TrackMan Files, we’re highlighting the best of the best – the talent that exited the event with arrows pointed way up headed into the summer.
COOK COUNTY, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR Nevada State Games: Pitching Stat Leaderboards

With the PBR Nevada State Games in the books, we now turn our focus to the post event coverage where we will be breaking down the events standout performances, positional statistical leaderboards and pitcher leaderboards as well as sending out invitations to represent Nevada at both the 2022 PBR Future Games (2024/2025) and the 2022 PBR West Coast Games (2023).
NEVADA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Mississippi Open: Blast Board

HAND SPEED (PEAK & AVERAGE) Peak Hand Speed: The observed maximum speed as measured on the handle of the bat (measured six inches from the knob of the bat). Peak Hand Speed will occur prior to the moment of impact, very close to the commit time in the swing when the wrists unhinge.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

TrackMan Leaders: On Deck O's / NCBA Golden Spikes Hitters

On Sunday June 5th PBR of North Carolina was on hand at Hickory Ridge HS for a scout day with the On Deck O's and NCBA Golden Spikes. The scout day featured players from the 2023-2025 grad classes. The day began with pitchers and catchers on site. The Catchers went...
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Diaz
Person
Brendan Burke
prepbaseballreport.com

Final Illinois Power 25 Team Rankings

With the conclusion of this past weekend’s State Tournaments, we’ve compiled our Illinois Power 25 Final Team Rankings. It’s important to note that our rankings are not necessarily a final reflection of what happened during the playoffs, but rather take into account the entire season, including conference races.
ILLINOIS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

OKC Rising Stars: Stat Story

Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma hosted the OKC Rising Stars event featuring players from the 2026 and 2027 classes at the University of Central Oklahoma earlier this month. The showcase featured multiple standouts of some young players to keep an eye on in the future as well as a good amount of players that will be taking the field to represent Team Oklahoma later this Summer at the Junior Future Games. Today we take a look at the top performers broken down by class and showcase event category. Full event stats and details can be found by clicking here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Minnesota High School State Tournament Scout Blog

The 2022 PBR MN State Tournament Scout Blog provides insider information, videos and scouting notes collected by the PBR MN Scouting Staff through this year's tournament. This running blog will feature information on underclass prospects, unsigned seniors, draft prospects, and anything else that is notable. We will provide a wide range of information, including player evaluations, videos, velocities, pop times, home to first times, and more. Simply put, the PBR Minnesota Scout Blog is loaded with information.
MINNESOTA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Alabama Rising Stars ID: Position Player Reports

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Alabama Rising Stars ID was held on Wednesday, June 8th at Spain Park High School in Birmingham, AL. This event consisted of prospects from the 2026 and 2027 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman to record hitting metrics. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trackman#Arizona State University#Future Games#Grand Canyon University#Ky Mcgary Az#Camden Clarkson Az Desert#Chase Whitley Az#Aiden Wood Az
prepbaseballreport.com

Mississippi Open: TrackMan Files

On June 8th, the PBR Mississippi staff hosted the Mississippi Open showcase at The University of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, MS at Pete Taylor Park, featuring many of the state’s top players inside the 2023-2027 classes. Inside today’s TrackMan Files, we’re highlighting the best of the best – the talent that exited the event with arrows pointed way up headed into the summer.
HATTIESBURG, MS
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 OHSAA Tournament Wrap-up: State Tournament Has Its Share Of Surprises

Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the 2022 OHSAA Tournament Wrap-Up, please click here. To view the OHSAA Final Four: The Heat Sheet, please click here. 2022 OHSAA Game Write-Ups:. State Final Game Write-ups:. D-I: #24 Northview-#10 Grove City |...
OHIO STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

PBRT Florida Open: Day 3 Scout Blog

CH: 70-71 CJ Chalk OF / Land O Lakes, FL / 2023. Level line drive swing with ability to use the whole field. Athletic frame with present bat speed. Has room to add strength. Good uncommitted 2023. Andres Cortes C / SS / Calvary Christian, FL / 2023. Rankings StateRank:...
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy