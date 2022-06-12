2024 Top Prospect Games: TrackMan Files (Hitting)

Wrapping up the 2024 class' spring season and as we get the summer rolling, PBR Arizona staff adjusts it's class rankings. We continue our coverage of the 2024 class with a top-100 rankings list. Eager to continue following and reporting the development of the group, PBR's "boots on the ground" is committed to providing the most credible and up-to-date information for all things amateur baseball in the Grand Canyon State. Players in Arizona are evaluated by PBR Staff at high school practices/games, tournaments around the Valley, showcases/events, as well as our PBR Showcases. Evaluations are not limited to just PBR Staff, we often are in touch with college recruiters, pro scouts, and local high school and club coaches. All player recommendations are taken into consideration, and all lists are subject to change as we continue to be "hyper local" while delivering a national presence for all things Arizona.

