Bethlehem, NY – On June 14, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., State Police stopped to check on a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-87 in the town of Bethlehem. Troopers discovered the driver asleep at the wheel. The driver of the vehicle, David B. Laughlin, 36, of Parsippany, NJ, was awakened and interviewed. He was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody. Laughlin was transported and processed at SP Albany where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18%.

BETHLEHEM, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO