US-based e-scooter giant Bird lays off 23% of employees

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco, June 12 US-based electric scooter and micromobility giant Bird has reportedly let go 23 per cent of its employees in its latest round of layoffs, media reports say. While tech layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi attributes the news of the layoffs to an internal memo, certain LinkedIn posts from...

