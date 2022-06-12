US-based e-scooter giant Bird lays off 23% of employees

Saysh, the community-focused lifestyle brand cofounded by Olympic track legend Allyson Felix, has secured its series A funding with $8 million. As reported by WWD last month, that final infusion has been led by Iris Ventures with some participation by Redpoint Ventures. One interesting addition is that this round was also led by Gap Inc.’s Athleta division. Gap and Athleta have made a $1 million investment in the series A round. As part of the investment, Gap Inc. has taken a 2 percent equity stake in Saysh, according to a company spokeswoman. In addition, Athleta has a partnership to sell Saysh footwear in Athleta stores and via its site. With 220 stores in the U.S. and Canada, the chain will soon be offering Saysh products at retail and is currently offering the brand online.

BUSINESS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO