The Dalles, OR

Welfare check leads to arrest

By GNCadm1n
 3 days ago

On Thursday June 9, 2022, City of The Dalles Police Officers were dispatched to a welfare check for an individual who was reported to be passed out in his vehicle. Officers contacted the subject and noticed several pieces of suspected drug paraphernal and a container of blue pills inside the vehicle....

Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Three

Ban on Outdoor Burning from June 15, 2022 through September 30, 2022. Klickitat County is establishing a ban on outdoor burning for Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Three defined as lands between the Klickitat County Fire District #7 eastern boundary west to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 12 and 15 then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to the west county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts #1, 3, 8 and 13; outside the corporate limits of any city or town; the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and prohibiting the issuance of burning permits except for authorized agricultural burning. Residential barbecues will be allowed. At the discretion of the Fire Chief, Fire Protection Districts are exempt from this ban for the purposes of live fire training activities. Said ban on outdoor burning shall be in full force and effect from June 15, 2022 through September 30, 2022. The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
Debris Burning Closing to Reduce Risks of Wildfire

[The Dalles, Ore.] Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires across Oregon, already accounting for seventy percent of the fires this year in the Central Oregon District. These fires damage natural resources and threaten homes and communities. Oregon Department of Forestry’s The Dalles Unit closed burning of forest slash in April and burning of debris piles in Wasco County closed on May 15 to help reduce the risk of uncontrolled fires.
THE DALLES, OR
The Dalles, OR
The Dalles, OR
2021 Annual Water Quality Report Available

The City water system’s Drinking Water Quality Report, also known as Consumer Confidence Report or CCR, for the year of 2021 has been mailed out to every water customer in the City’s service area. Your tap water delivers more value than any other water available to consumers. Consider...
THE DALLES, OR
Channel 6000

Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, OR
6/13 The Dalles City Council meeting

It could be a lot quieter in The Dalles this Fourth of July. Last night the city council did this:. “Mr. Mayor, I move to adopt Emergency Ordinance 22-189, the current emergency in the city of The Dalles due to extreme weather conditions.”. That was councilor Scott Randall. The ordinance...
THE DALLES, OR

