For the first time since 2019, all three Thrasher’s French Fries locations in Rehoboth Beach are open. For the past two years, the Thrasher’s location on the north side of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk one have opened. However, the one on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, between Grotto Pizza and Go Fish!, has remained closed. In 2020, the location didn’t open because of COVID. In 2021, like many of the local businesses, the necessary staff to fill the job vacancies couldn’t be found.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO