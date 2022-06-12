Camden County Most Wanted Man Captured

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Robert K. J. Miller is wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault in the second degree, possession of marijuana, and displaying plates of another vehicle. Miller is described at white and about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO