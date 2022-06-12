ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Camden County Most Wanted Man Captured

By Reporter Mike Anthony
KRMS Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old from Lake Ozark wanted for failing to obey...

www.krmsradio.com

kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC IN LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Robert K. J. Miller is wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault in the second degree, possession of marijuana, and displaying plates of another vehicle. Miller is described at white and about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Three children removed from Boonville home after deputies find drugs, firearms & bugs

A Cooper County couple is arrested after their home is raided earlier this week. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Monday at a home along Highway 5, about five miles south of Boonville. Investigators say they went to the address to check on reports that a child was being exposed to narcotics.
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man sentenced to five years for stealing truck loaded with guns

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to a portion of his charges. Daniel Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg, pleaded down in Cooper County court on Monday to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, five additional charges were dropped.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of robbing teen who attempted to purchase marijuana

A Jefferson City man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a man who was trying to purchase marijuana from him. Devione Hallmon was taken into custody on Saturday. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, attempted delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Traffic Fatality North of Cabool

Cabool, MO. – A one-vehicle accident happened yesterday at roughly 3:45PM, where the driver received fatal injuries. A 1995 Dodge 3500 Flatbed was traveling Northbound on US 63, just North of Cabool, when it crashed. The driver was Rickie Walker, 74 of Rolla, MO. The crash occurred when Walker crossed the center of the roadway, went off the left side of the road, collided with a drainage ditch and a fence, and overturned.
KRMS Radio

Man Arrested In Morgan County

A 21-year-old from Gravois Mills wanted on a couple warrants out of Morgan County is back in custody. That’s according to court records in Morgan County which indicate that James Keith Dore had been wanted for failing to appear, after being released on his own recognizance, on charges of misdemeanor peace disturbance and felony burglary.
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking receives four citations following traffic stop

The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •William S. Shirreffs, 32, of 315 Bryan St. in Houston, was issued a citation for no valid operators license after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 8:10 p.m. June 12. •Amanda R....
LICKING, MO
thelickingnews.com

Drug arrest at SCCC

On June 4, 2022, the Licking Police Department conducted a joint, short-term, narcotics investigation with members of the Department of Corrections at South Central Correctional Center (SCCC). During the investigation, it was discovered an SCCC employee had brought an illegal substance into the facility, concealed on his person. The employee, Michael L. Lonski, age 30, of Rolla, was searched by SCCC employees inside the facility and contraband was discovered. A further search of Lonski’s vehicle by Licking police officers revealed additional items of suspected controlled substance.
LICKING, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Moniteau County man found dead in Osage Beach

A missing Moniteau County man is found, dead, in Osage Beach. Robin Lietzke was reported missing Tuesday after his family hadn’t seen him for two days. The family said Lietzke had left in his truck without his cell phone Sunday morning. The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office says foul play...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Three Seriously Injured In Crash On Highway 52

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured Friday in a crash on Highway 52. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sonny Parkhurst, 54, was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 63-year-old Linda Wieberg.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri man breaks state record with walleye catch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says that Tim Stilling broke the state record for a walleye caught using an alternate method. The 7 lbs 8 oz fish was caught on the Sac River on May 16, 2022. Stilling is from Morrisville, Missouri. The record-breaking catch...
kmmo.com

POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC

UPDATE: THE SUBJECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. According to the Sedalia Police Department, it is trying to identify an individual in a surveillance photo in reference to a theft investigation. If you have any...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

ARRESTS MADE FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Three arrests were made after the execution of a search warrant on Friday, June 10, in Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Tactical Entry Unit and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation. The search warrant stemmed from a two-month investigation by members of the Crime Resolution Unit into the distribution of methamphetamine.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

