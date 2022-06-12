ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

Man Arrested In Morgan County

By Reporter Mike Anthony
KRMS Radio
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old from Gravois Mills wanted on a couple warrants out of...

www.krmsradio.com

kmmo.com

BOONVILLE RESIDENTS CHARGED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Two Boonville residents have been arrested and charged with felonies after authorities executed a search warrant in Cooper County on Monday, June 13. According to a release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, members of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block on Highway 5 after information was obtained of a child being exposed to narcotics. During the investigation, authorities say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were seized.
BOONVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC IN LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Robert K. J. Miller is wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault in the second degree, possession of marijuana, and displaying plates of another vehicle. Miller is described at white and about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
KMBC.com

Clinton man arrested for illegally excavating Native American site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site near Tightwad, Missouri. He is estimated to have caused more than $300,000 in damage. Johnny Lee Brown, 70, was charged in an 11-count indictment returned...
CLINTON, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site dating back as long as 5000 years

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site near Tightwad, Mo., causing more than $300,000 in damage. Johnny Lee Brown, 70, of Clinton, was charged in an 11-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on April 26, 2022. That indictment was unsealed and made public today upon Brown’s arrest and initial court appearance.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia fire officials report crash on Brown Station Road

COLUMBIA — Columbia Fire Department officials reported a crash on Brown Station Rd. in north Columbia Wednesday morning. Officials said crews were on the scene of an extrication crash at around 7:30 a.m. KRCG 13 crews are working to get more information confirmed about this incident.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Seriously Hurt in Miller County Wreck

Three people are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Miller County just before 7:00 Friday morning. The highway patrol says that it happened on Missouri-52 just north of Norman Road when 54-year-old Sonny Parkhurst, of Hannibal, crossed over the centerline striking 63-year-old Linda Wieberg, of Iberia. Both drivers were...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ARRESTS MADE FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Three arrests were made after the execution of a search warrant on Friday, June 10, in Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Tactical Entry Unit and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation. The search warrant stemmed from a two-month investigation by members of the Crime Resolution Unit into the distribution of methamphetamine.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

