Man Arrested In Morgan County

A Jefferson City man is arrested after he’s caught driving a Humvee stolen from the Missouri National Guard around Cole County for the last several months. James Wilson was taken into custody Monday and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. He’ll be arraigned this afternoon. According to...
Two Boonville residents have been arrested and charged with felonies after authorities executed a search warrant in Cooper County on Monday, June 13. According to a release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, members of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block on Highway 5 after information was obtained of a child being exposed to narcotics. During the investigation, authorities say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were seized.
Two people were arrested in Cole County on Tuesday morning after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs.
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Robert K. J. Miller is wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault in the second degree, possession of marijuana, and displaying plates of another vehicle. Miller is described at white and about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds.
A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70,
A Jefferson City man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a man who was trying to purchase marijuana from him. Devione Hallmon was taken into custody on Saturday. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, attempted delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site near Tightwad, Missouri. He is estimated to have caused more than $300,000 in damage. Johnny Lee Brown, 70, was charged in an 11-count indictment returned...
A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site near Tightwad, Mo., causing more than $300,000 in damage. Johnny Lee Brown, 70, of Clinton, was charged in an 11-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on April 26, 2022. That indictment was unsealed and made public today upon Brown’s arrest and initial court appearance.
Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
COLUMBIA — Columbia Fire Department officials reported a crash on Brown Station Rd. in north Columbia Wednesday morning. Officials said crews were on the scene of an extrication crash at around 7:30 a.m. KRCG 13 crews are working to get more information confirmed about this incident.
The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
A 35-year-old Sedalia man is facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on Thursday, June 9. Authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward the back of the residence. He was...
Authorities in Pulaski County are searching for a man who fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says it pursued the stolen vehicle in the area of Highway AB and Smokey Road near Richland Monday. Authorities say the suspect eventually fled on foot and...
On Thursday, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 6623 E. US 50, Apt. 4, after a two-month drug investigation involving the distribution of methamphetamine. Upon entry, suspect 36-year-old Jonathan Johnson, fled through the apartment with deputies and detectives in chase....
A golfer for the University of Missouri men's team is suspended following his arrest by police last week.
Three people are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Miller County just before 7:00 Friday morning. The highway patrol says that it happened on Missouri-52 just north of Norman Road when 54-year-old Sonny Parkhurst, of Hannibal, crossed over the centerline striking 63-year-old Linda Wieberg, of Iberia. Both drivers were...
Three arrests were made after the execution of a search warrant on Friday, June 10, in Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Tactical Entry Unit and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation. The search warrant stemmed from a two-month investigation by members of the Crime Resolution Unit into the distribution of methamphetamine.
