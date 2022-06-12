Kids and Teens MEALS eat free this summer!

(Photo by MD Duran/Unsplash) Throughout the summer, children and teens will be able to pick up free meals from approximately 100 Los Angeles City parks. The Summer Food Service Program of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will run from June 13 through August 8.
PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host several Dog Days of Summer events at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 E. Ave. S. in Palmdale. Admission and parking are free. The dog park provides separate enclosures for big and small dogs that allow your dog to socialize freely and make new friends. The scheduled events include:
Animal shelters in the city of Los Angeles are running out of kennel space and officials are asking for the public’s help adopting or fostering a pet. “Because more pets are coming into our shelters than getting adopted or fostered each day, our six Centers are running out of available kennels for our canine companions,” […]
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved Food Services’ application for Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that allows high-poverty schools to eliminate the administrative burden of school meal applications and still serve breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students, according to the California Department of Education.
Backed by Timbaland and Nas, Imelda Walavalkar’s LA-based cannabis brand is all about the joy of getting high and having fun. In 2017, three New York friends moved to Los Angeles to reinvent the cigarette. But the kind of cigarettes Imelda Walavalkar, her husband Tracy Anderson and creative director Irwin Matutina wanted to make wouldn’t contain tobacco, just marijuana.
OAK PARK — Because of the historic drought, Los Angeles residents are limited to two days per week for outdoor watering. Areas dependent on water from the State Water Project are limited to watering outdoors once per week. One Oak Park homeowner is paying big money to install a...
Connie & Ted's in West Hollywood serves both cold and hot lobster rolls. Southern California's large lobster festivals traditionally take place in late August and September. It's June, which we could also refer to as September Eve Eve Eve, if we wanted to be a bit outlandish, and even a little annoying (though charmingly so, we hope).
In last week’s Checklist of Free Summer To-Dos in L.A., my #1 item was free concerts and dance parties. Why first? Because there are so many freakin’ options. In fact, it turns out there’s at least 100 individual free summer concerts happening in Los Angeles over the next three months with everything from world music groups and hip-hop artists to indie rock bands, classical performances, tribute acts, Salsa, and more. How do you get your arms around all of that?
Before Grumpy Cat, Doug the Pug and P-22 became viral animal celebrities, there was Reggie the alligator. Reggie first appeared in Los Angeles’ Lake Machado in 2005, drawing hundreds of people to the shore, hoping to catch a glimpse of the mysterious reptile. LA Times staff writer Corinne Purtill...
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum’s popular American Indian Celebration will be held on October 15th and 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will feature Native music, dancing, storytelling, and food. Native artists will sell jewelry, beadwork, gourd art, paintings, and crafts at the event. Families will enjoy working with clay and trying their hand at pounding acorns and pine nuts at the touch table exhibit in Joshua Cottage.
Palmdale, Ca.-Palmdale Sheriff Station would like to remind our residents. Keep guns locked in a secure safe equipped with a child resistant lock. Never hide a gun inside a couch, under the mattress, in a drawer. Store ammunition and guns separately. Teach your kids to never touch a gun or...
It was January 1941, and I was about to be born in Los Angeles, California. Both my parents were heavy cigarette smokers without any thought as to whether it might cause any harm to an infant child. At that time, smoking was common behavior, including around babies, children, and ill people. The world seemed not to know or care. The cigarette industry was a heavy investor in the movie industry, especially, Southern California from the beginning of the twentieth century.
PASADENA, ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Here’s a list of Juneteenth celebrations in Pasadena and Altadena. Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department and Pasadena’s Black History Month Committee are teaming up to present the 14th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.
The Shakur Property, the household of the late rapper, actor, and luminary Tupac Shakur, is opening a restaurant in Los Angeles this month. And whereas the cafe will finally solely be non permanent, it ought to present an intimate glimpse of the late performer’s life, whereas persevering with so as to add to his enduring legacy.
For generations, Catholic schools have represented a pathway to the middle class for immigrants. But thousands have closed, the latest in Boyle Heights. A feud between PIMCO founder Bill Gross and neighbors involving a large glass sculpture and the Gilligan’s Island theme song was finally settled. Maybe. This year’s...
The third annual Juneteenth in LA Parade is happening this weekend in celebration of the holiday. NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are proud official media sponsors of the parade and will have booths. The event is expected to bring crowds of people together so make sure to bring the family and...
