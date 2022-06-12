Kids and Teens MEALS eat free this summer!

It was January 1941, and I was about to be born in Los Angeles, California. Both my parents were heavy cigarette smokers without any thought as to whether it might cause any harm to an infant child. At that time, smoking was common behavior, including around babies, children, and ill people. The world seemed not to know or care. The cigarette industry was a heavy investor in the movie industry, especially, Southern California from the beginning of the twentieth century.

