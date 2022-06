FAYETTEVILLE — City officials on Tuesday hoisted two new flags at City Hall as a show of support for Pride Month and Juneteenth. The move comes after City Council members last week voted 7-0 to approve a resolution to purchase and display a rainbow Pride flag and a Juneteenth celebration flag on the flagpole outside of the city’s administration building on Mountain Street in downtown Fayetteville.

