Rainbow Bridge! This week the Pasadena Waldorf School’s (PWS)’ Lily and Rose kindergartens said goodbye to their older friends as they crossed the Rainbow Bridge from the land of fairy tales to the land of letters and numbers into first grade. The students bid farewell to their teachers, passed through the rainbow silk tunnel held up by their younger friends, and presented a lily or rose to Maestra Martinez. Following the ceremony, the kindergarten families gathered for a wonderful end-of-year potluck.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO