Foothill Unity Center and Universal Bank are partnering to create a Foothill Unity Center checking account at all of the bank’s five locations. These new accounts would benefit the Foothill Unity Center’s capital campaign. The capital campaign began in 2016 with the goal of raising $6.2 million towards the purchase of a new building in Monrovia. To date the Center has raised a total of $5.4 million towards their $6.2 million dollar goal.

