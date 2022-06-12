ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Time Travel: School Safety Patrol Trip from 1950s and a 1948 Rewind to the Taylor County Fairgrounds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo is courtesy of Lisa Furbee Ford and shows some Bridgeport students on their way to Washington, D.C. for the annual school patrol trip. Her brother, Car Furbee, was not sure of the date...

Statement on the Departure of Deputy City Manager Angela Judge by the City of Rockville

Angela Judge, who was an assistant city manager with Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and formerly with the City of Atlanta, Georgia, was named Rockville’s deputy city manager in May of 2021, with her official duties in the position beginning on Monday, June 14. Approximately one year later, the City of Rockville announced her departure, effective today, Wednesday, June 15.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings on Minnesota Avenue in DC reported hours apart

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred just hours apart on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. The first shooting happened in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Israel Mattocks suffering from a gunshot wound. Mattocks later died from his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Meet the candidates for DC mayor: Rodney ‘Red’ Grant

Rodney “Red” Grant is a D.C.-born comedian and executive turned politician, and he has his eye set on Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office. Grant is running as an independent and won’t be on the June 21 primary ballot. Grant spoke with WTOP’s Mike Murillo about the issues...
WASHINGTON, DC
Last Call to Register for WV Art Camp at Benedum Civic Center

WV Art Camp is Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Benedum Civic Center in Bridgeport. Taught by Marsha Greathouse, the day camp will feature art as shown, as well as other West Virginia-themed projects. Cost is $100 for the week, all materials included. Registration closes 12 p.m. Thurs., June 16. Register by calling Bridgeport Parks and Recreation at 304-842-8240.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Child At Center Of Virginia Amber Alert Found Safe, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday. In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus “has been safely located.” Details about the circumstances or location of the child’s recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her. It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland. #Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: Per@FairfaxCountyPD, missing 3-year-old Amelia M. Kraus has been SAFELY LOCATED. @fairfaxcounty @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD @VDEM @FairfaxCityPD — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2022
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Restaurant Raises Money After Employee's Daughter Hurt in Crash

A Northern Virginia restaurant says it's helping to raise money for an employee's family after her daughter was critically injured and her niece died when a car struck them as they walked home from school. Just before noon on June 6, Katya, her cousin Ada Gabriela and their friend were...
MCPS Holding Job Fair for Bus Drivers June 27-30

MCPS is hosting a job fair for bus drivers from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. June 27–30. The walk-in interviews will be held at the Shady Grove Transportation Depot, 16651 Crabbs Branch Way in Rockville. To become a bus driver, the minimum qualifications are:. Must be at least 21 years...
DC News Now names anchor line-up for expanded local news

(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news. The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
School Bus With 25 Students Crashes In Anne Arundel County, Several Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said. Five people have been hospitalized for further examination, but all have non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County police said. Police responded around 4 p.m. to Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive where there was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. All of the students were able to evacuate the bus. A replacement bus was able to pick up the remaining students This is a developing story and will be updated.
City of Bridgeport Offices Closed Friday for Juneteenth Holiday

Bridgeport, June 14, 2022: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared Juneteenth as a state holiday, celebrating the ending of slavery in the United States. This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday. With the subsequent Monday already a State holiday for West Virginia Day, the Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Friday, June 17, 2022, as a full-day holiday. Therefore, the City of Bridgeport offices will be closed June 17, 2022.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Bear spotted around Belle Haven, crossing GW Parkway

Possibly to find an easy meal or explore its landscape after a winter hibernation, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. A bear was sighted in the Belle Haven area on Thursday (June 9), and one Nextdoor user snapped some photos of it crossing George Washington Memorial Parkway near Belle View Boulevard, not too far from the Mount Vernon Trail.
BELLE HAVEN, VA
Alexandria Jazz Fest joins Portside in Old Town Summer Fest this weekend

Music, local food and beer is on tap this weekend for the Portside in Old Town Summer Festival at Waterfront Park. This year, the event is merging with the 44th Annual Alexandria Jazz Fest, and the free events will be held on Friday (June 17) from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.

