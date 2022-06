Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF) harnesses the power of its committed community to help to raise between $12 and $15 million dollars a year for the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD). Those funds include large government grants, foundation grants, and individual donations, which together help us support myriad essential programs from the large to the small. Some programs are run by PEF, others by PUSD, and still others represent various levels of partnership. From the smallest Friendship Bench to the largest Magnet Program, PEF works with its community partners to impact every student, every school, every day!

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO