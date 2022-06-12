ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How to Lose Your Legitimacy

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When historians write the story of the rise of the Creator Economy, there are two moments, ten years apart, that are guaranteed to appear. The first, in Spring 2007, is when YouTube started sharing advertising revenue with creators—a decision that arguably laid the foundation for the “Creator Economy” as we know...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

How Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, and Leaning In Fell From Grace Together

In the beginning, Sheryl Sandberg’s vision for the world was clear and simple. As she closed her now-famous 2010 TED Talk on the subject of women’s leadership, she said what she wanted was a world in which women ran 50 percent of companies and 50 percent of countries., “I want my daughter to have the choice to not just exceed,” Sandberg said, “but to be liked for her accomplishments.”
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Protect Your Digital Identity— Level One (Mobile)

Measures for Everyone to Protect Your Digital Self Living in Your Mobile Devices. In part one of this guide to protect your digital ID, I will talk about the basics — measures that anyone can use to reduce risks to their devices. Then, in part two, I will address more on digital identity — some special efforts for people who need more protection.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

What is the Engage-to-Earn Social Media Model?

Sakina Arsiwala explains the “engage-to-earn” Social Media Model. Ishan Pandey: Hi Sakina, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Taki?. Sakina Arsiwala: Thank you for having me. I have been building consumer & social products for a...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Jacques Rousseau
HackerNoon

Using Explainable AI in Decision-Making Applications

There is no instruction to the decision-making process. However, important decisions are usually made by analyzing tons of data to find the optimal way to solve a problem. That’s where we truly rely on logic and deduction. That’s why surgeons dig into anamnesis, or businesses gather key persons to see a bigger picture before making a turn.
SOFTWARE
AFP

YouTube Shorts touts 1.5 bn users, taking on TikTok

YouTube on Wednesday said that more than 1.5 billion people monthly tune into its Shorts video service, which competes with global sensation TikTok. Alphabet-owned YouTube and Facebook-parent Meta both added short-form video sharing formats to their services after TikTok -- which late last year said it topped a billion users -- became the rage.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Self-proclaimed ‘socialist’ to ‘red pill’ anti-lockdown crusader: What are Elon Musk’s politics?

“I prefer to stay out of politics." Those were Elon Musk’s words when the tech exec was forced to respond to a claim by Texas governor Greg Abbott that he supported the state’s anti-abortion laws.If so, Mr Musk has a funny way of showing it. Over his decade-plus of public fame as the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, the South-African-born tycoon has attacked everyone and everything, from Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders through individual regulatory officials to Covid rules, trade unions, and "pronouns".In May, he capped off months of criticism of US president Joe Biden by revealing that in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator Economy
Hackernoon

100 Blockchain Conferences, Events, and Workshops Everyone Should Know

ICBC - IEEE International Conference on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Link: https://icbc2022.ieee-icbc.org/. IEEE International Conference on Blockchain, (Blockchain) Link: http://www.blockchain-ieee.org/. International Conference on Cloud Computing, Big Data and Blockchain, ICCBB Link: http://fzuconf.com/ICCBB-2018/index.htm. Bitcoin Conference Link: https://b.tc/conference/. CRYBLOCK - Workshop on Cryptocurrencies and Blockchains for Distributed Systems. Link: http://www.cryblock.org/. BCC - ACM...
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Why Some Gamers Dislike the P2E Movement

In 2018, the gaming industry was valued at about 140 billion USD. This number is predicted to go up to 200 billion by the end of 2022, according to a Forbes article published on 3 June 2022. The number of gamers currently involved in the ecosystem is about 3.24 billion people around the globe. That is around 50% of the world’s population (obviously), which shouldn’t be a surprising number. After all, if you are reading this article, I would place my bet on the fact that you must have played games on a mobile/PC/console at least at some point in your life.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Examining Apps That Help Your Business Grow

Every day we all use several applications for personal and professional purposes. Some of them are available from recent years, and some we have started using in 2022 to comply with current market curves. Moreover, companies hire application developers to craft business solutions for handling multiple projects or internal business operations.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

#FoundersConnect: Marvin Coleby, Co-Founder and CEO of Raise

Marvin Coleby talks about his unique perspective on running a startup in Africa and for Africans. Raft aims to automate share options for African Startups by providing infrastructure to facilitate the equity distribution process. He shares his passion for equity and diaspora ownership, key milestones, challenges, problems Raise is trying to solve, and plans for the company’s future. It's a laidback and interesting conversation filled with Marvin's refreshing perspective on tech, investments and life. Don’t miss it.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
HackerNoon

A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter II - Public Finance and Changes in the Value of Money

A Government can live for a long time, even the German Government or the Russian Government, by printing paper money. That is to say, it can by this means secure the command over real resources,—resources just as real as those obtained by taxation. The method is condemned, but its efficacy, up to a point, must be admitted. A Government can live by this means when it can live by no other. It is the form of taxation which the public find hardest to evade and even the weakest Government can enforce, when it can enforce nothing else. Of this character have been the progressive and catastrophic inflations practised in Central and Eastern Europe, as distinguished from the limited and oscillatory inflations, experienced for example in Great Britain and the United States, which have been examined in the preceding chapter.
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

Reigate for User-Generated Content on the Metaverse

Existing 3D asset editors require specialized expertise, locking out ordinary people of the creative process. A thriving creator base is integral towards the success of a virtual world — a frictionless and intuitive 3D creator tool is required to onboard the next million 3D designers. Reigate is a web-based...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Using Cerbos to Navigate User Permissions

User permissions (authorizations and authentication) are an indisputable aspect of most systems’ essential operation, and they demand careful consideration in terms of design, structure, and construction. As software engineers, products like Okta and Auth0 come to mind as tools for navigating user authentications, and then you investigate different authorization...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Reducing Time Spent on Refactoring 3 Tips from a Dev

Code refactoring is the process of restructuring the previously written code without changing the code functionality. Refactoring does not mean adding new features or re-writing code to fix any kind of bugs. There should be a well-written test case before refactoring code, such as test cases. The benefits of doing refactor include better code coverage, better code readability and easier to maintain and upgrade the codebase. The best practices we implemented to reduce time spent on refactororing are discussed below.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

A Beginner’s Guide to Wrapped NFTs

After the boom of NFTs in 2021, overall sales are going down. , the number of active wallets in the NFT market fell 88% to about 14,000 in May 2022 from a high of 119,000 in November 2021. The crypto market welcomes a new gen of NFTs – wrapped ones, or wNFTs, or NFT 2.0 as I call it. Let’s understand what it is and which potential wNFTs have.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Customer Analytics Tools for Every Business Size

Knowing just what you want is not enough. What your customers are looking for and what attracts them the most is the game-changer for your business. You might not be able to boost your conversion rates with just any strategy. You must know how and where your customers interact with your business.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

How to Learn About Your Target Audience (5 Ways)

Gathering customer data is easier than you think. Email surveys, social listening, analytics analysis, and live events can streamline this process and help you build concrete buyer personas. Do you want to learn more about your audience? If so, you’re in the right place. Without our customers, none of...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy