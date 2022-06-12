ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MO

Hot air balloons light up the sky

By Photos by Elizabeth Pruitt
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople attended the Light Up Missouri balloon glow event to watch hot air balloons glow on Saturday at Cartwright Business and...

www.columbiamissourian.com

CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delays possible on westbound Interstate 70 near Rocheport due to semi-truck trailer fire

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Livestream: Drivers may find delays Tuesday morning west of Columbia on Interstate 70 due to a semi-truck trailer fire. Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers around 5:55 a.m. about the fire in the westbound lanes near the Route BB/Rocheport exit. A MoDOT traffic camera on the department's Traveler Information Map website The post Delays possible on westbound Interstate 70 near Rocheport due to semi-truck trailer fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

A Missouri Small Town Ranks Among The Nation’s Best Places To Visit

Rock musician John Mellencamp had a hit song called 'Small Town'. Missouri has a lot of small towns. The Census defines a small town as incorporated areas of less than 5000 residents. I know when I drive from Sedalia to Jefferson City, I pass through Syracuse Missouri, and according to Google, the population in 2020 was only 155 people. That's pretty small.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Columbia fire officials report crash on Brown Station Road

COLUMBIA — Columbia Fire Department officials reported a crash on Brown Station Rd. in north Columbia Wednesday morning. Officials said crews were on the scene of an extrication crash at around 7:30 a.m. KRCG 13 crews are working to get more information confirmed about this incident.
COLUMBIA, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
City
Ashland, MO
kwos.com

Jeff Tran could waive bus fees

Are you sick and tired of paying more at the gas pump every day? Why not just ride the bus. Jeff Tran’s Mark Mehmert says they’re talking about eliminating the fare for a while …. The full Jefferson City Council would have to approve that plan. Mehmert adds...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boone Electric Cooperative asks residents to conserve energy

Boone Electric Cooperative asked residents Wednesday to conserve energy Thursday and Friday as mid-June temperatures remain high. Associated Electric Cooperative, which supplies power for 51 distribution cooperatives, informed Boone Electric that energy supplies may be tight over the following days due to “unseasonably high temperatures,” according to a news release.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU Museum of Anthropology completes construction of new space

The MU Museum of Anthropology has completed construction of its new space on the ground floor of Ellis Library, according to a news release Thursday. The museum has existed in several locations since its founding. Most recently, it was located at Mizzou North after the closure of Swallow Hall in 2014 for renovations. The museum expects to reopen in Ellis Library before the end of 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Cooling centers available as heat wave begins in Columbia

Seven cooling centers are available for public access in Columbia as blazing temperatures roll in this week. According to a news release from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), the following venues have cooling centers available:. Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) at 1701 W. Ash St. city...
COLUMBIA, MO
morgancountypress.com

Ivy Bend News 06-16-22

Just as in years past, we zoomed right through what could have been a very lovely spring, and went right into summer. The Summer Solstice is June 21, which is the astronomical beginning of summer and the longest day of the year. The temperatures could have increased gradually until then, but no, not here. We live around the lake for a reason so grab the sunscreen and head out for a swim.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Proposed loop ramp at Columbia’s Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is popular

State transportation officials say feedback has been very positive about a proposed loop ramp at Columbia’s heavily-traveled Highway 63 and Grindstone Parkway interchange. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project manager Zach Osman says the loop ramp would help motorists traveling in both directions on Grindstone. “So both directions will...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Angie Bailey says goodbye to KOMU; 2,500 Below looks at changes in Missouri's small towns

Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. After 17 years at KOMU, Angie Bailey says goodbye. 2,500 Below is here with the latest reporting on the changing landscapes of Missouri’s small towns. Skating Home featured the ups and downs of one family’s hockey-centric life. Repairs for the McBaine Water Treatment Plant are being planned for the near future.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia local commemorates 'Trash Bag Voucher Day' with song

Educator Josh Ray’s favorite day of the year is not his birthday, Christmas or even MU’s Homecoming parade. In his new song “Trash Bag Voucher Day!,” he says receiving trash bag vouchers is his day of choice because it makes him feel the most alive. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Hoss's Market changing hands

Hoss’s Market on Club Village Drive in south Columbia is changing hands July 1. Hoss and Trish Koetting, who have operated the popular gourmet market and restaurant are selling to Ben Hamrah and Amanda Elliott, who own the Beet Box in the city’s Arcade District northeast of downtown.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fusus presents software, would give police access to downtown business cameras

A surveillance software company presented to downtown Columbia businesses about giving police camera access at the Downtown Community Improvement District’s board of directors meeting Tuesday. The Columbia Police Department could purchase software from Fusus, a company that provides real-time surveillance software for police, which would allow the department to...
COLUMBIA, MO

