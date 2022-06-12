ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Holcomb Doesn’t Think Tax Refunds Will Add to Inflation

By Abdul Hakim-Shabazz
indypolitics.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Governor Eric Holcomb tells Indy Politics he doesn’t think returning $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers will add to inflationary pressures on...

indypolitics.org

Comments / 24

Daryl Garrett
3d ago

how about they get a pay cut from the government and politicians and president and Congress to get the gas prices help to lower it with them getting there big salary to the American people now they don't need to worry about money because they are stealing money from the American people sending it to Ukraine and other countries not doing anything for the American people now

Reply
4
Sheryl Huffman
3d ago

typical of those in the state house. What about the ones that don't have to file taxes. that don't seem fair

Reply
4
