Holcomb Doesn’t Think Tax Refunds Will Add to Inflation

June 14, 2022 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Farmer, Indiana, News. Farmers continue to share their story about enhancing sustainability and productivity on the farm. East Central Indiana farmer Aaron Chalfant says his advice to other growers is, “you have to get uncomfortable. That’s the one thing I’ve learned through Indiana Farm Bureau, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and Purdue University—you must be uncomfortable. They say the number one fear for a lot of people is public speaking. Put yourself out there and tell your story.”

