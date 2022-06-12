Holcomb Doesn’t Think Tax Refunds Will Add to Inflation
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tells Indy Politics he doesn’t think returning $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers will add to inflationary pressures on...indypolitics.org
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tells Indy Politics he doesn’t think returning $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers will add to inflationary pressures on...indypolitics.org
how about they get a pay cut from the government and politicians and president and Congress to get the gas prices help to lower it with them getting there big salary to the American people now they don't need to worry about money because they are stealing money from the American people sending it to Ukraine and other countries not doing anything for the American people now
typical of those in the state house. What about the ones that don't have to file taxes. that don't seem fair
Comments / 24