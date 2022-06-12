ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Track and Field Wraps Up Season at NCAA Championships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – University of Memphis track and field concluded its outdoor season this weekend after three athletes competed in the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Division I Track & Field Championships. After four full days of competition,...

bcsnn.com

Penny Hardaway Continues to Add Talent to the Memphis Roster from the Transfer Portal

Memphis Tiger head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of prolific shot-blocker Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (F, 6-10, UT-Arlington) to the roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Akobundu-Ehiogu (kay-oh-duh-REACH-ee ack-oh-BOON-doo ay-he-OH-goo) joins two fifth-year players and 1,000-point scorers, Kendric Davis (G, 6-0, SMU) and Elijah McCadden (G, 6-4, Georgia...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Walton passes on the Tigers

MEMPHIS – On a day Penny Hardaway adds a coach, he loses a shooter. Coveted transfer guard Kerwin Walton committing to Texas Tech Monday instead of the Tigers. The North Carolina transfer and a talented former four star wing did have Hardaway and the U of M in his top three, but chose the Red […]
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Memphis Student-Athletes Excel in NCAA Academic Progress Rate Release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics continues to earn strong marks in the classroom in the latest NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) release, which runs through the 2020-21 academic year. In 2020-21, each of Memphis' sport programs exceeded the NCAA-mandated APR score of 930, with eight teams recording a perfect...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/Infrastructure: Memphis Airport opened 93 years ago

In the years between World War I (when military airplanes first displayed their abilities to have an impact on war) and World War II, interest in flight was high. “Barnstorming” pilots and air exhibitions traveled across the nation, spurring interest in this new mode of travel. It was also the period when the nation’s first civilian airports were established. (To read a recent two-part article about the founding of San Francisco’s airport, follow this link and then this link.)
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

7 Unique Self-Care Treatments to Try in Memphis

No longer are self-care regimens limited to Swedish massages and fancy facials. Once equated with “pampering,” the practice of self-care is now widely accepted as a necessity, and the concept extends way beyond beauty treatments. In search of relief from the stress of our daily lives — both physical and mental — many are turning to holistic wellness practices, and an increasing number of once-alternative therapies have entered the mainstream. From treatments using salt as the primary method of healing to those incorporating sound for relaxation, the options are vast.
MEMPHIS, TN
familydestinationsguide.com

27 Best Hotels in Memphis, TN — The Top-Rated Hotels to Stay At!

Music, history, arts, and culture are the main reasons staying in Memphis is a blast. From Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland and fascinating museums to shopping malls and nearby parks, you’ll be very busy throughout your vacation, no doubt. Even a few of the hotels you can stay in...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#University Of Memphis#Hayward Field#Tigers#Www Gotigersgo Com
Lodging

Steel and Smoke: The Guestrooms in Canopy Memphis, Tennessee

The new Canopy Memphis recently debuted in the city’s historic downtown steps from Beale Street with a design that embraces the cultural legacy of its locale. Tracey Sawyer, founder and CEO of Sawyer & Company, the interior design team behind the Canopy Memphis, says the overall design approach for each of the group’s projects “begins with a thorough analysis of the local environment, history, and culture” to create a sense of place. For the Canopy Memphis, the team created an overarching theme—“Steel and Smoke at the Delta”—that ties in the city’s rich history in the arts, its impact on the broader American culture, and historic developments in transportation, including the age of steamboats navigating the Mississippi River, the rise of Route 61 (the “Blues Highway”), and construction of steel bridges, all of which, Sawyer explains, “helped establish Memphis as an important cultural crossroads that brought people from around the region together to share creative ideas.” Throughout the property’s 174 guestrooms and common areas, the team implemented design details that align with this theme—“from the bedroom lighting mimicking music studio microphones to steel structures and metallic finishes in the common areas that echo the area’s major infrastructure,” Sawyer describes. “The variety of unique spaces within the Canopy Memphis allowed us to weave a robust narrative throughout the property, which we think appropriately reflects the vibrant spirit of Memphis, the cultural currency created around the corner on the legendary Beale Street, and a bright future for the city as it moves into a new era.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

How gas prices have changed in Memphis in the last week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The national average price of regular gasoline inched closer to $5 per gallon, hitting $4.97 on Thursday, June 9. Diesel also reached a new record high of $5.74 on Thursday, according to AAA. Every state now has an average per-gallon price of $4.40 or higher. Americans...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on 240 near Lamar causing delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Tuesday after a multivehicle wreck on Interstate 240 near Lamar. Two of the three northbound lanes are blocked as traffic continues to move slowly. WREG will update with more details as they become available.
LAMAR, MS
localmemphis.com

Memphis parents frustrated with MSCS

"Uneducated people cannot escape poverty. They don’t know how," said MSCS parent Jason Perry. "We are killing our people before they get to the 3rd grade.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Peer Power offering summer jobs for teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools students have a chance to earn money while working as tutors this summer. Peer Power is looking for Memphis Shelby County School students, 16 years old and up with a 3.0 or Higher GPA. Students can earn $15 an hour with up...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis celebrates Juneteenth: Festivals, Block Parties and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth Memphis style. Here are a few activities happening across the area this weekend. “Juneteenth Poetry Slam is a poetry competition where the power of words meet the beauty of the downtown Memphis riverfront.”. Seating will be available for...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

West Memphis reports power outages during excessive heat

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis neighborhood was without power for a short time during the Mid-South’s first major heat wave of the summer. “...apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We are working diligently to make the necessary repairs in a timely manner. West Memphis Utility Servicemen are currently working to determine an estimated repair time.”
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

