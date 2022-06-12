ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police make arrests during summer safety initiative

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBTAE_0g8OiFgV00

ATLANTA — Police are working around the clock to make sure you are safe when you go out this summer.

It’s part of Atlanta’s Summer Safety Program to address crime in city parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We rolled out our summer plan,” Atlanta Police Department Sgt. John Chafee told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill. “We focused on crime issues that we have throughout the city.”

It’s a plan Chafee said is working.

Recently, officers from the Zone 6 Crime Suppression Unit teamed up with APD’s Gang Unit to address issues in the Fourth Ward and Edgewood area.

“During that time, they made a number of arrests,” Chafee said. “They arrested someone who was wanted for stealing a package off a porch in Midtown. Then, we arrested a convicted felon with a firearm and narcotics on him.”

Chafee said the arrest of 36-year old Darryl Swain happened at Butler Park.

Detectives said Swain is known to have gang ties and said he also had cocaine on him.

According to Chafee, officers also arrested 57-year-old Laron Lowe for possession of Adderall, morphine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, Viagra, Xanax, codeine pills and 49 grams of marijuana.

“We want to make sure that our parks, especially during the summer time, ...are safe,” Chafee said. “They’re an area where our communities feel safe to come out and bring their children, have a good time and enjoy the city parks. What we were seeing in our enforcement — the activity at Butler Park — was illegal narcotics sales inside and around the park.”

Channel 2 recently reported about how officers are ramping up their bike patrols in Zone 1.

They are riding through the area in an effort to show more visibility.

It’s another effort to stop crime throughout the city, especially at the city parks.

“I think one of the appeals, is there are large that attend these parks. There will be activities that are going on there that draw in a lot of people,” Chafee said.

But they want everyone to know, they’re watching.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We want to make sure we’re addressing crime issues throughout our city. We want our communities to feel safe. We want to make sure we stay ahead of crime trends that we may see,” he said.

APD also arrested 47-year-old Kwanza Johnson for possession of cocaine, 64-year-old Marvin Wilson for possession of cocaine and 43-year-old Jarius Anderson for selling marijuana.

He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent and possession of schedule two drugs.

Three citations were issued for possession of marijuana, and one person was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fight over woman leaves 1 dead, 3 injured inside DeKalb restaurant, police say Police say they believe a customer was intoxicated when he got into an argument with either another customer or employee and began shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Man shot to death at Woodruff Park, alleged gunman in custody

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead and the alleged gunman is in custody after police responded to reports of a shooting at Woodruff Park. Georgia State Police officers patrolling the area found the man after hearing what they described as gunfire. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Separate Atlanta shootings leave at least 2 dead, 6 injured, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating seven separate shootings in Atlanta that happened overnight Tuesday or Wednesday morning. In all, eight people were shot and two victims died. In Downtown Atlanta, police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at Woodruff Park. Police said a suspect is in custody.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man found shot inside car at Adams Park in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near Adams Park in southwest Atlanta, they said. Officers were called to an area along Delowe Drive southwest around 12:17 p.m. Wednesday. They said a man was found alive inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Name released of man shot, killed by undercover agents during Holly Spring Walmart drug sting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - Investigators have identified the man shot and killed by undercover drug agents earlier this week in Cherokee County. Normiez Reeves, 35, of Riverdale, was set to be arrested undercover agents working for the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad on Monday evening. Investigators said they were poised to arrest him for trafficking heroin and fentanyl during a sting at the Holly Springs Walmart located off Holly Springs Parkway near Interstate 575.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Chafee
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested after series of armed robberies in McDonough

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough said they arrested a man in a series of armed robberies at area Dollar General stores. The robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Antwaun Thomas, 18, was charged with armed robbery. McDonough police escort 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas from a Dollar General store he is accused...
MCDONOUGH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Marijuana#Summer Safety Program#Crime Suppression Unit#Gang Unit#Xanax
CBS 46

Fulton County D.A. summit tackles gang crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her top prosecutors told a room full of law enforcement leaders and elected officials Wednesday that there’s no sense sugar-coating it. Metro-Atlanta is in crisis mode when it comes to gang-related crimes. At her second-annual leadership summit, Willis...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJBF

Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at Ga. hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton says the family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday. Hampton says the scene […]
Northeastern Georgian

Wrong name released in Gwinnett shooting

The man involved in a shooting in Gwinnett on Friday was not wanted fugitive Henry Parker Whitley, as law enforcement officials initially released the wrong name to media outlets. The suspect – James Edward Perkins, age 34 – was later identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the suspect...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy