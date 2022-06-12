ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Baseball Gameday: Vs. Auburn (6/12/22)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State (47-17) vs. Auburn (41-19) June 12, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. PT • Corvallis, Ore. • Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. TBA vs. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (7-2, 2.90) Oregon State continues its NCAA Super Regional versus Auburn Sunday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for...

EUGENE, OR
