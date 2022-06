>Firefighters Battle Many Hours on Multi-Level Auto Shop, Office. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg's Fire Chief says crews have been working through Tuesday night to keep an eye on a fire that ignited inside a car shop. It started a little before five p.m. Tuesday when responding crews saw flames coming through the roof of the multi-level building in the 23-hundred block of North 7th Street. Chief Brian Enterline says there were about nine cars in the basement still burning hours later and his crews were unable to get to them. One employee did suffer minor burns but no other injuries were reported as of late Tuesday night.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO