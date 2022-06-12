Torch Lake Whitefish Festival

Nine Glen Arbor galleries & artists studios will keep the night light burning this summer as part of Art After Hours. It offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided walking tour of galleries located in Glen Arbor's art district, a five-block area from Lake Street to M-22 to M-109 West. Participating galleries are: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery, & Synchronicity Gallery.

GLEN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO