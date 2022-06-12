ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Torch Lake Whitefish Festival

 3 days ago

An art/craft show that will feature nature themed artists with...

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Art After Hours in Glen Arbor

Nine Glen Arbor galleries & artists studios will keep the night light burning this summer as part of Art After Hours. It offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided walking tour of galleries located in Glen Arbor's art district, a five-block area from Lake Street to M-22 to M-109 West. Participating galleries are: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery, & Synchronicity Gallery.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI

