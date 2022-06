Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is advising motorists, driving on Highway 385 between Alliance and Angora, to please use caution. There are a lot of construction vehicles that are moving on and off the highway, along with road construction in the Angora area, and with the high winds and other activity, it is causing a lot of blowing dust. In some places it is almost a brownout with all the dirt in the air, causing very low visibility. Sheriff Mowry is urging drivers to slow down and proceed with caution in these areas.

BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO