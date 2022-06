After a few weeks of a soft opening of its Winston-Salem Neighborhood Center at 1045 Hanes Mall Blvd., Humana is holding events during its grand opening week with tours on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14 and 15, for both those who have Medicare insurance coverage with Humana, as well as nonmembers. The official ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m., and will include tours of the new center and at noon a free Healthy Cooking Program: MIND Diet & Cooking Demo: Food to Fight Dementia.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO