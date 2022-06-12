ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Southern Delaware estate planners enjoy Delaware Bay cruise

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Delaware Estate Planning Council hosted its annual membership social event with a scenic Delaware Bay cruise out of Lewes aboard the Cape Water Taxi. Members...

Cape Gazette

All three Thrasher’s in Rehoboth are open

For the first time since 2019, all three Thrasher’s French Fries locations in Rehoboth Beach are open. For the past two years, the Thrasher’s location on the north side of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk one have opened. However, the one on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, between Grotto Pizza and Go Fish!, has remained closed. In 2020, the location didn’t open because of COVID. In 2021, like many of the local businesses, the necessary staff to fill the job vacancies couldn’t be found.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NextHome Tomorrow Realty welcomes Deardiss Richey

The team at NextHome Tomorrow Realty in Lewes is proud to announce the addition of Realtor Deardiss Richey, who joins the office with extensive experience as an educator and property manager. A mom of two active boys, Richey is creative, loyal, dependable, compassionate and dedicated to helping her clients achieve...
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

10 Restaurants to Check out for Delicious Oysters in Delaware

Ready to dive into a platter of oysters on the half shell? Here are 10 top-notch oyster spots to visit on the Delaware coast. Raw oysters are having their day, becoming a standard feature in many coastal Sussex establishments. Take, for instance, the new Lewes Oyster House, which follows in the footsteps of Henlopen City Oyster House.
DELAWARE STATE
whatsupmag.com

From Bay to Beach: Building the Better-Beach Dream

This month’s feature home proves the point that sometimes mid-life has little, if anything, to do with downsizing at all. As popular a trend as it has been for some, for others, like Angie and Frank Ferrogine of Annapolis, life isn’t really a beach unless your 10 grandchildren and four grown children have the space to enjoy quality family time while they’re at the shore.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt, retired CPA

Robert Macfarlane Hoyt passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Robert was born in Tampa, Fla., and grew up in Winthrop, Mass., and Washington, D.C. After graduating from Benjamin Franklin University, he became a Delaware-certified public accountant. In 1960, he and his wife, Carolyn, founded their own CPA firm in Rehoboth Beach. He served in many professional capacities including president of the Delaware Society of CPAs, secretary and president of the Delaware State Board of Accountancy, and vice president of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. In 1977, he left public accounting to serve as chairman, president, and CEO of the Sussex Trust Company, a commercial bank in southern Delaware. He served as president of the Delaware Bankers Association, a member of the Government Relations Council of the American Bankers Association, and a member of the Bank Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. He participated in many civic activities in his community. He was a founder of the Delaware Community Foundation. He served as president of the Rehoboth Beach School Board, as director of Beebe Medical Center and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, and as a director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware. He also served as vice president and treasurer of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club and as senior warden of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach. More recently, he served as president of the Ginger Cove Residents Club and as a director of Annapolis Life Care.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Library to host a whale of an education session June 29

The Rehoboth Beach Public Library will host Whalemobile owner Cynde McInnis and her life-sized (43-foot) inflatable whale, Nile, at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, as part of the Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program. Youngsters will meet Nile, a representation of a 35-year old humpback whale whom McInnis has seen...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers future of Great Marsh Park

In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation Run / Walk

Join us for the 13th Annual Harry K Foundation 5k Run / Walk. For more information and to Register, go to www.raceroster.com/events/2022/58197/13th-annual-harry-k-foundation-5k-runwalk. Race Information:. July 24, 2022. 7 a.m. registration opens | 8 a.m. Kiddie K starts | 8:15 a.m. Race Starts. 17388 N Village Main Blvd, Lewes, DE. The...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lobsters loom large at SoDel Concepts eateries during June

There’s something about sweet lobster meat that adds a touch of luxury to any menu item, from a bagel sandwich to a pierogi. This month, dining guests can witness the difference firsthand in all SoDel Concepts restaurants. “It’s lobster month, which means our chefs are coming up with creative...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Premium Golf Lot Coming Thursday in The Peninsula!

There is no better time to buy in The Peninsula with limited golf front lots! This Miller & Smith Nantucket model single-family home is located on the 12th green with expansive views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. Impeccably maintained with 3,042 sq ft including many custom upgrades. 4 BRs/ 4 Full Baths. Opportunity knocks – call today for your private tour. The Peninsula HOA covers grass cutting, landscape maintenance, irrigation system maintenance, irrigation water, annual mulching, snow and trash removal, Verizon Fios high speed internet, HD cable, 24-hour security with gated entrance. The Peninsula is an 800-acre gated private community on the Indian River Bay with resort style amenities, indoor, outdoor heated adult only and a sandy beach wave pool, fitness center, staffed spa, kids rec room, private bay beach, fishing pier, Kayak launch, nature pavilion, 2 restaurants, 32,000 sf Clubhouse.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Youth Fishing Tournament winners announced

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the winners of the Delaware Natural Resources Police’s 36th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, held June 4. After remotely reported catch-and-release competitions the last two years due to the pandemic, the tournament returned with on-site tournament weighmasters at three locations across the state attended by more than 200 youth anglers. The tournament was held at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

African Heritage Music Celebration to hail charter approval June 22

The 2nd Annual African Heritage Music Celebration to benefit the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. Featured guest artists will be multi-octave vocalist Victoria Williams from Washington, D.C., and the DSU Jazz...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Concert for the Kids June 19 features live auction, music, food and wine

The Concert for the Kids set for Sunday, June 19, at the Milton Theatre will feature plenty of performers, chefs and libations, along with a bevy of live auction items. Event proceeds will support the Paul Kares charity. Tickets are $95 each. To purchase, visit paulkaresde.org. “We have some amazing...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

‘A nice last day’ for dining at original Nicola Pizza

For the past 50 years, visitors and locals alike have enjoyed many meals in the booths of the wood-paneled original Nicola Pizza on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach. That tradition ended June 12 with the final day of dining service at the original location. Nick Caggiano Sr. and his...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration held in Rehoboth Beach

With guidance from Faith United Methodist Church and other dedicated volunteers, the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society hosted Rehoboth Beach’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration June 12. The event had been scheduled to take place in Grove Park, next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum, but it was moved inside due to the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Well-maintained home on private lot

Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.

